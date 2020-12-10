Napa Valley Up & Comers: Hoffmann, Alonso and Shoop ready to roll

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 70th edition features Kai Hoffmann of Justin-Siena, Jasmine Alonso of Napa High, and Raegyn Shoop of Vintage.
Kai Hoffmann
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2023
Sport: Wrestling
His nickname could well be “Cobra Kai” the way he snuck up on his Vine Valley Athletic League foes last winter, finishing second — losing only to state meet qualifier Nick Trave of perennial power Petaluma High — and qualifying for the North Coast Section Championships.
Hoffmann had already wrestled under Deputy Jesse Ward with the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League — where Trave also wrestled for years — and in former Vintage head coach Travis Newton’s Avengers Wrestling Academy.
“Kai came on board as a freshman last year and our staff was very elated,” co-head coach Jason Guiducci said. “He landed in our varsity lineup immediately, filling up the 106-pound slot for varsity duals, and had much success.”
Hoffmann was named to the All-Foundation Team after going undefeated in the Foundation Cup Duals in Vallejo, helping the Braves go 3-0 with wins over Bethel, San Rafael and Fairfield.
“He gained tremendous experience wrestling for the Blue Squad, which is our developmental squad, and made great progress as he snared a gold medal at the Redwood Empire Classic in the JV class at Ukiah near season's end.”
Hoffmann earned quite a few medals as an elementary and middle school wrestler while competing for Napa SAL.
“He was always that small scrappy kid with tenacity and heart. It’s great to see him continue in this tough sport,” said Ward, who co-coaches the Braves with Guiducci. “Kai definitely was a key competitor in our lineup. If our dual meets began at 106, he would fire up our team with his matches. If his weight class ended up drawing at the end of the dual, that excitement helped close the night well.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestling is scheduled to start three months later than usual.
“We’re sad that the future of the season is unknown, especially for our seniors,” Ward said. “But we are hoping for the best.”
Jasmine Alonso
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
Alonso is the only returning full-time defender from last year's squad.
“We look forward to that experience as that is a line we will be rebuilding this upcoming season,” head coach Milton Gallegos said. “Jasmine did a great job defending in a zone style last year and, as a (varsity) newcomer, she jumped into a starting role quickly and added to an already experienced group we had.”
Napa finished fifth in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 2-7-3 last winter, tying crosstown rival Vintage in both Big Games, and was 5-10-5 overall. That’s four more victories than the Grizzlies had in 2018-19, but Alonso knows how to win. She is part of a senior core that notched seven W’s as sophomores on the junior varsity.
Reagyn Shoop
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sports: Volleyball, track and field
She and Julia Scheumann were two of six volleyball players tabbed to return for their senior seasons for the Crushers to help them defend their Vine Valley Athletic League title. But both decided to skip volleyball this year to focus on track and field.
Shoop would have been in her fourth year of volleyball head coach Kelly Porter’s program, and Porter had only good things to say about her.
“Reagyn was one of the most respectful, coachable players I had the privilege to work with,” Porter said. “Her determination to improve her game was possible by being a hard-working athlete that applied the feedback that she was given. Reagyn's positive attitude on and off the court provided her teammates with spirit and support.
“She played a number of positions and was well-versed in the front row as a hitter and blocker. The volleyball program will miss her presence this season, but we wish her much success in all that she does moving forward.”
In the spring, Shoop was able to compete in only the Stocking Super Seven Invitational at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, where she ran the 100 meters and 4x200 relay, and a VVAL home meet against Sonoma Valley. At the latter, she won the 200 in 28.64 seconds and was fourth in the 400 in 1:07.24, both personal records.
“In 2020, Reagyn was shaping up to have a great season,” said first-year track and field head coach Dave Augustus. “I’m looking forward to having Reagyn’s leadership out at the track again.”
