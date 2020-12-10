Napa Valley Up & Comers: Hoffmann, Alonso and Shoop ready to roll

“Kai came on board as a freshman last year and our staff was very elated,” co-head coach Jason Guiducci said. “He landed in our varsity lineup immediately, filling up the 106-pound slot for varsity duals, and had much success.”

Hoffmann was named to the All-Foundation Team after going undefeated in the Foundation Cup Duals in Vallejo, helping the Braves go 3-0 with wins over Bethel, San Rafael and Fairfield.

“He gained tremendous experience wrestling for the Blue Squad, which is our developmental squad, and made great progress as he snared a gold medal at the Redwood Empire Classic in the JV class at Ukiah near season's end.”

Hoffmann earned quite a few medals as an elementary and middle school wrestler while competing for Napa SAL.

“He was always that small scrappy kid with tenacity and heart. It’s great to see him continue in this tough sport,” said Ward, who co-coaches the Braves with Guiducci. “Kai definitely was a key competitor in our lineup. If our dual meets began at 106, he would fire up our team with his matches. If his weight class ended up drawing at the end of the dual, that excitement helped close the night well.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestling is scheduled to start three months later than usual.