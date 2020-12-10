Napa Valley Up & Comers: Hoffmann, Shoop and Alonso ready to roll

Reagyn Shoop

School: Vintage

Class of: 2021

Sports: Volleyball, track and field

She and Julia Scheumann were two of six volleyball players tabbed to return for their senior seasons for the Crushers to help them defend their Vine Valley Athletic League title. But both decided to skip volleyball this year to focus on track and field.

Shoop would have been in her fourth year of volleyball in head coach Kelly Porter’s program. Porter had only good things to say about her.

“Reagyn was one of the most respectful, coachable players I had the privilege to work with,” Porter said. “Her determination to improve her game was possible by being a hard-working athlete that applied the feedback that she was given. Reagyn's positive attitude on and off the court provided her teammates with spirit and support.

“She played a number of positions and was well-versed in the front row as a hitter and blocker. The volleyball program will miss her presence this season, but we wish her much success in all that she does moving forward.”