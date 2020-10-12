Napa Valley Up & Comers: Horn, Wright, Young ready to make noise

“Paige comes from a baseball family. Her brother was a standout player and her dad plays a big part in her playing,” head coach Tim Garcia said. “She has a lot more confidence this season at the plate and in the field. She is a quick learner and understands what her role is on the team.”

Mya Wright

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sport: Basketball

Wright was a team captain as a junior last winter on a very young team that should make a lot of noise in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the next few years.

She was one of five players who came up last year from a junior varsity team that was 14-11 overall and 6-6 in the VVAL.

“We had a really successful JV season,” Wright said in January. “We had really good talent and it’s the same team. But moving on to the new level, with the new speed and intensity, was kind of like a shock. So we’re trying to acclimate ourselves to it and get to know each other, how we play, so that we can improve together."

Nick Young

School: Vintage