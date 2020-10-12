 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Up & Comers: Horn, Wright, Young ready to make noise
Up & Comers

Napa Valley Up & Comers: Horn, Wright, Young ready to make noise

{{featured_button_text}}

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.

With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 56th edition features Paige Horn of Justin-Siena, Wyatt Pitts of Justin-Siena, and Nick Young of Vintage.

Paige Horn

School: Justin-Siena

Class of: 2022

Sport: Softball

Horn, who plays second base or in the outfield, was hitting .519 with a team-high 14 hits, including a home run, triple and double for the Braves when their promising 6-1 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Paige Horn

Justin-Siena's Paige Horn swings at a Piner pitch on March 6.

Her brother, John, was a three-year varsity baseball player for Justin-Siena who graduated in 2019.

“Paige comes from a baseball family. Her brother was a standout player and her dad plays a big part in her playing,” head coach Tim Garcia said. “She has a lot more confidence this season at the plate and in the field. She is a quick learner and understands what her role is on the team.”

Mya Wright

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sport: Basketball

Wright was a team captain as a junior last winter on a very young team that should make a lot of noise in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the next few years.

Mya Wright

American Canyon assistant coach Kelsee Romero talks to Mya Wright during a Jan. 14 game at Napa High.

She was one of five players who came up last year from a junior varsity team that was 14-11 overall and 6-6 in the VVAL.

“We had a really successful JV season,” Wright said in January. “We had really good talent and it’s the same team. But moving on to the new level, with the new speed and intensity, was kind of like a shock. So we’re trying to acclimate ourselves to it and get to know each other, how we play, so that we can improve together."

Nick Young

School: Vintage

Class of: 2022

Sport: Golf

Young was the medalist at the first Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament this past spring, his sophomore season. As a freshman in 2019, he was All-VVAL and qualified for the North Coast Section Tournament.

Nick Young

Nick Young

“Nick is a tough competitor,” head coach Arvin Persaud said. “He gives up distance to most of the other guys on the team, but still manages to beat them. He had to compete on a great team last year and earned a starting spot. He works hard at his game in his own time.”

Watch Now: How to save extra money for the holidays.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News