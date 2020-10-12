Napa Valley Up & Comers: Horn, Wright, Young ready to make noise

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 56th edition features Paige Horn of Justin-Siena, Wyatt Pitts of Justin-Siena, and Nick Young of Vintage.
Paige Horn
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sport: Softball
Horn, who plays second base or in the outfield, was hitting .519 with a team-high 14 hits, including a home run, triple and double for the Braves when their promising 6-1 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Her brother, John, was a three-year varsity baseball player for Justin-Siena who graduated in 2019.
“Paige comes from a baseball family. Her brother was a standout player and her dad plays a big part in her playing,” head coach Tim Garcia said. “She has a lot more confidence this season at the plate and in the field. She is a quick learner and understands what her role is on the team.”
Mya Wright
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sport: Basketball
Wright was a team captain as a junior last winter on a very young team that should make a lot of noise in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the next few years.
She was one of five players who came up last year from a junior varsity team that was 14-11 overall and 6-6 in the VVAL.
“We had a really successful JV season,” Wright said in January. “We had really good talent and it’s the same team. But moving on to the new level, with the new speed and intensity, was kind of like a shock. So we’re trying to acclimate ourselves to it and get to know each other, how we play, so that we can improve together."
Nick Young
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sport: Golf
Young was the medalist at the first Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament this past spring, his sophomore season. As a freshman in 2019, he was All-VVAL and qualified for the North Coast Section Tournament.
“Nick is a tough competitor,” head coach Arvin Persaud said. “He gives up distance to most of the other guys on the team, but still manages to beat them. He had to compete on a great team last year and earned a starting spot. He works hard at his game in his own time.”
