Napa Valley Up & Comers: Horton, Hernandez and Dado ready to play

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who have returned to play sports.
Per the youth sports guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health on Dec. 14, the first season of 2020-21 high school sports are now scheduled to begin Jan. 25 at the earliest. That date will be reevaluated by Jan. 4, however, depending on a county’s color tier of COVID-19 risk. The remaining sports are slated to start in March.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 73rd edition features Christoph Horton of Napa High, Tamara Hernandez of Vintage, and Kenzie Dado of American Canyon.
Christoph Horton
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, basketball
In a tough Week 2 loss to visiting Nevada Union as a sophomore on the varsity last fall, the wide receiver caught a 33-yard scoring strike from Hunter St. Clair to tie the score early and had 59 yards receiving on the night. It would be his biggest game of the season. Missing four games, he finished with just 156 yards and two scores on 12 catches for the season.
Head coach Askari Adams, who was the defensive coordinator last year, said Horton should make up for lost time should this season transpire as he has grown to about 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.
“He grew over the summer. He put on more muscle, he got faster, and he’s a lot bigger than he was last year, and I’m just looking forward to seeing what he can do,” Adams said. “We’ve just recently been able to throw the ball, and I’m really excited to see what he brings to the field this year.
“I think last year he wasn’t as comfortable with himself and over the offseason he got more comfortable with his size and more confident with his lifting and grown into himself. He’s been doing some things to make sure his speed is up to par. I’ve talked to him a couple of times and he’s excited."
Look for Horton to also help lead the basketball team. He averaged a double-double as a scorer and rebounder for the junior varsity squad last winter.
Tamara Hernandez
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Cross country, soccer, track and field
If her junior year was any indication, this three-sport athlete must be clamoring to compete again.
Hernandez was one of the Crushers' top three runners in 5,000-meter cross country races last fall. That helped build stamina for a soccer season in which Vintage gave up the fewest Vine Valley Athletic League goals of any team in Napa County. Finally, she had success in track and field before that season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She'll have to choose between the last two sports this spring since they will be held simultaneously, though both soccer coach Miguel Ayala and track coach Dave Augustus would love to have her back.
"Tamara is gonna play a bigger role for us this year," said Ayala. "A speedster, she will compete for a starting job on the back line. With her toughness, she will be hard to get around."
She has yet to beat the personal track records she set as a freshman, in the 400 meters (1:03.58), 800 meters (2:29.95), 1600 meters (5:27.81) and 3200 meters (14:39.45). But she won the 800 and was second in the 400 at this year's home meet against Sonoma Valley, and was second in the 1600 at the Clayton Valley Relays.
"Tamara came out after her soccer season and made an immediate impact," Augustus said. "Because of her work ethic and flexibility, we were able to utilize her talents in a variety of events."
Kenzie Dado
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sport: Volleyball
She’s going into her fourth varsity season with the Wolves despite not having played any club volleyball.
“Kenzie is a very dynamic player,” said head coach Katy O’Brien. “She has a strong eye for the court and often fills gaps that her teammates didn't realize were gaps. She is a natural leader and very patient with all members of our program. As a four-year returner, she definitely knows what it's like to be the younger player on varsity. One of the things about Kenzie that's most impressive is that she has not plateaued. She has continued to better herself on the court as well as in the classroom.”
