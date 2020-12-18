Napa Valley Up & Comers: Horton, Hernandez and Dado ready to play

Hernandez was one of the Crushers' top three runners in 5,000-meter cross country races last fall. That helped build stamina for a soccer season in which Vintage gave up the fewest Vine Valley Athletic League goals of any team in Napa County. Finally, she had success in track and field before that season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She'll have to choose between the last two sports this spring since they will be held simultaneously, though both soccer coach Miguel Ayala and track coach Dave Augustus would love to have her back.

"Tamara is gonna play a bigger role for us this year," said Ayala. "A speedster, she will compete for a starting job on the back line. With her toughness, she will be hard to get around."

She has yet to beat the personal track records she set as a freshman, in the 400 meters (1:03.58), 800 meters (2:29.95), 1600 meters (5:27.81) and 3200 meters (14:39.45). But she won the 800 and was second in the 400 at this year's home meet against Sonoma Valley, and was second in the 1600 at the Clayton Valley Relays.

"Tamara came out after her soccer season and made an immediate impact," Augustus said. "Because of her work ethic and flexibility, we were able to utilize her talents in a variety of events."

Kenzie Dado