Napa Valley Up & Comers: Hug, Cuevas and Crist look to keep rolling

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 64th edition features Tristan Hug of Napa High, Meredith Cuevas of Vintage, and Tommy Crist of Justin-Siena.
Tristan Hug
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Track and Field
Tristan Hug has some impressive personal records in track and field — 6 feet in the high jump, 40 feet, 5 inches in the triple jump, and 19-8 in the long jump — but all were recorded during his 2019 freshman season. He also competed that year in the 100 meters (PR 12.26 seconds) and the 200 meters (24.58) and anchored the 4x100 relay (season-best 45.47) and ran the third leg of the 4x400 relay (season-best 3:48.70).
Hug also starred in Catholic Youth Organization basketball for St. Apollinaris School as a sixth-grader, and in 2018 was the Optimist Youth Basketball seventh-eighth grade division's highest scorer.
Because of a foot injury that resurfaced during basketball season last winter, he came out for his 2020 sophomore track campaign a little too late to compete.
“He was about to perform in his first meet when we were shut down for the virus,” said Napa High assistant coach Steve Gonsolin, who coaches jumpers. “This was heart wrenching. I truly was looking forward to seeing what he might do. Tristan was looking really good at practice.”
He’ll hope to get another chance in March, when the 2021 track season is scheduled to start.
“He'll be another team scoring leader for us,” predicted Gonsolin. “He trains really hard. In fact, it could become a detriment to him as he doesn’t know ‘quit.’ I do, however, need to teach him ‘stop.’ I know he’ll give me his very best every day. Our training regimen is about quality, not quantity. I look forward to getting back to work with Tristan. We've got much to do and much to accomplish.”
Meredith Cuevas
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
The center back made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Crushers hold league opponents to 29 goals – 2.5 per game – fewer than any other VVAL team in Napa County.
She was also named Defensive Player of the Year on the 2019-20 All-Napa County team for Vintage (8-10-4, 4-4-4 VVAL), which gave up only 5 goals in its six games against the other Napa County teams.
“Meredith was not scared of anything or anyone despite her small stature,” head coach Miguel Ayala said. “She was a quiet leader who let her play do all the talking.”
Tommy Crist
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sports: Water polo, lacrosse
Just a freshman in the spring of 2019, Crist was one of the Braves’ Big Three — along with Connor Machado and Aidan Cushing, who each scored at least 40 goals — with 43 goals and 29 assists. His 72 points were second only to the 82 of Cushing, who has since transferred to a school back East.
In the fall, Crist was a co-captain of the boys water polo team under head coach Jordan “JoJo” Williams, who would step down after the season to focus on her spring redshirt senior season of Sonoma State women’s water polo.
“Tommy has taken me by surprise with his leadership skills at such a young age,” Williams said in midseason. “He came onto this team and immediately had a strong presence about him and ultimately has been a big leader on this team.”
Crist, along with Machado and Cushing, went on to lead the lacrosse team offensively again as the Braves got off to a strong 5-1 start before the COVID-19 shutdown.
