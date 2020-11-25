Napa Valley Up & Comers: Hug, Cuevas and Crist look to keep rolling

Hug also starred in Catholic Youth Organization basketball for St. Apollinaris School as a sixth-grader, and in 2018 was the Optimist Youth Basketball seventh-eighth grade division's highest scorer.

Because of a foot injury that resurfaced during basketball season last winter, he came out for his 2020 sophomore track campaign a little too late to compete.

“He was about to perform in his first meet when we were shut down for the virus,” said Napa High assistant coach Steve Gonsolin, who coaches jumpers. “This was heart wrenching. I truly was looking forward to seeing what he might do. Tristan was looking really good at practice.”

He’ll hope to get another chance in March, when the 2021 track season is scheduled to start.

“He'll be another team scoring leader for us,” predicted Gonsolin. “He trains really hard. In fact, it could become a detriment to him as he doesn’t know ‘quit.’ I do, however, need to teach him ‘stop.’ I know he’ll give me his very best every day. Our training regimen is about quality, not quantity. I look forward to getting back to work with Tristan. We've got much to do and much to accomplish.”

Meredith Cuevas

School: Vintage