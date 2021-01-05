Napa Valley Up & Comers: Humphries, Vavricka, McDaniel can’t wait

Humphries also hopes to see more minutes on the basketball court after coming off the bench last winter. The Braves tied for fifth place with Napa and Casa Grande last season but graduated only two players, so minutes are up for grabs this spring.

Gianna McDaniel

School: Vintage

Class of: 2022

Sports: Basketball

The 5-foot-5 sophomore looked plenty ready for the varsity game after helping lead the junior varsity Crushers with about 12 points per game as they turned in an impressive 23-2 season last winter under coach Randy Pridmore.

Her biggest scoring outputs were 23 points in a win over Justin-Siena and 22 in a Big Game victory over Napa High.

Olivia Vavricka

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021

Sports: Volleyball, softball

She was a defensive specialist for the volleyball team, which went 5-10 in the Vine Valley Athletic League to finish fifth. She is expected to be among nine returning players for the Grizzlies this year.