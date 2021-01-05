Napa Valley Up & Comers: Humphries, Vavricka, McDaniel can’t wait

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per youth sports guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health on Dec. 14, the first seasons of 2020-21 high school sports — cross country, football, volleyball and water polo — are now scheduled to begin Jan. 25 and last into April. The rest of the sports — badminton, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and wrestling — are slated to start in March and run into June.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 80th edition features Wyatt Humphries of Justin-Siena, Olivia Vavricka of Napa High, and Gianna McDaniel of Vintage.
Wyatt Humphries
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, basketball
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Humphries will be one of six returning linemen for the Braves looking to fill spots vacated by their senior-dominated front last season. He’ll be charged with protecting a backfield led by prolific passer Hudson Beers and bruising running back Noah Young.
Humphries also hopes to see more minutes on the basketball court after coming off the bench last winter. The Braves tied for fifth place with Napa and Casa Grande last season but graduated only two players, so minutes are up for grabs this spring.
Gianna McDaniel
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sports: Basketball
The 5-foot-5 sophomore looked plenty ready for the varsity game after helping lead the junior varsity Crushers with about 12 points per game as they turned in an impressive 23-2 season last winter under coach Randy Pridmore.
Her biggest scoring outputs were 23 points in a win over Justin-Siena and 22 in a Big Game victory over Napa High.
Olivia Vavricka
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sports: Volleyball, softball
She was a defensive specialist for the volleyball team, which went 5-10 in the Vine Valley Athletic League to finish fifth. She is expected to be among nine returning players for the Grizzlies this year.
During the pandemic-shortened, four-game softball season, Vavricka was 2 of 7 with an RBI. She also made a pitching appearance against Benicia, going two-thirds of an inning.
With three years of Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball experience under her belt, Vavricka will look to be a senior leader this year.
WATCH NOW: MAJOR LEAGUE AND EVENTS FACE DISRUPTION IN 2020
Andy Wilcox's favorite Napa Valley Register sports stories of 2020
Napa Valley Register sports editor Andy Wilcox picks his most-memorable sports stories of 2020.
Linemen look back at Vintage's 1986 season. Not only did they win it all that year, the section title, but the program wouldn’t win another playoff game for the next 32 years.
I asked the small-town paper I grew up with in Ohio to do a story like this 20 years ago on my brother’s team and how it had missed the playof…
Area coach assisted after losing house in wildfire. One of his former players started a GoFundMe page for his family with a $15,000 goal and it raised $12,665.
Ian MacMillan has coached at four of the Napa Valley’s six high school football programs, two as varsity head coach, two as junior varsity hea…
Vintage High graduate Kevin Cuenca was fired because of creative differences from the Los Angeles TV station where he had been a freelance spo…
Seaver, who passed away on Aug. 31 at age 75 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, lived the last 18 years of his life Upvall…
Napa High coach’s nephew a World Series champ. High jump guru Steve Gonsolin says Dodger won’t quit.
Napa High School high jump coach Steve Gonsolin’s nephew, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, won the World Series this year. Steve tal…