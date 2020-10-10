Napa Valley Up & Comers: Jackson, Deianni and Roldan-Jackson back

The Fairfield resident plays tennis in the offseason at In-Shape Rancho Solano and at Green Valley Country Club, where she says "a lot of Justin-Siena tennis stars were taught and trained."

She believes this year's Braves can be is as good or better than last year’s team and will extend their 28-match regular-season win streak, win a third straight VVAL title, and go deep into the North Coast Section Tournament.

To accomplish this, Jackson said, the Braves need — and have — the positive attitude and camaraderie she experienced with last year’s team. She said she loves competing not only against other schools but against her own teammates in practice so they can help each other improve, and believes her team will continue to succeed with its established work ethic.

"Megs," as her family calls her, also enjoys playing the piano and drums, and participates in a leadership group at Justin-Siena. She also tutors first-graders from her elementary school as a fun way to help kids catch up during the pandemic.

Three years away from graduating, she already intends to attend Harvard University and major in medicine — possibly sports medicine.

Emilio Deianni

School: Napa High