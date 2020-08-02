Napa Valley Up & Comers: Keep an eye on Mendoza, Jackson, Larson next season

Among his notable performances last year was his 14-point effort late in the season to lead the Braves to an upset win over Petaluma, which tied with Sonoma Valley for second place in the VVAL.

“Vince is one of the more coachable players I have ever been around. His commitment to improve each and every day allowed him to develop into one of the better players in our league as a freshman,” said Justin-Siena head coach David Granucci.

In May, Jackson was named in an article by prep2prep.com title “Up and Coming North Bay Hoops Stars.” While Justin-Siena will be without first-team all-league guard Liam McDevitt, who graduated this past year, the Braves should be in good shape with a player like Jackson leading the way for the next several years.

If he continues on his current trajectory, his freshman year certainly won’t be the last time he’s an all-league player.

Mia Larson

School: Napa

Class of: 2021

Sports: Volleyball

Larson, a finalist for the 2017 County Volleyball Newcomer of the Year award, has been a stable member of the Grizzlies program for the past several years.