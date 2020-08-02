Napa Valley Up & Comers: Keep an eye on Mendoza, Jackson, Larson next season

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 23rd edition features Ignacio Mendoza of Calistoga, Vincent Jackson of Justin-Siena and Mia Larson of Napa.
Ignacio Mendoza
School: Calistoga
Class of: 2021
Sports: Soccer, football, basketball
Mendoza did a bit of everything for the Wildcats last school year.
His junior year consisted of doubling up in the fall to play for Calistoga’s soccer and football teams before going out for the basketball team, where he was a key player off the bench during the team’s run to its first league title in almost three decades.
Mendoza was one of five student-athletes who played two on teams last fall. That experience will probably help in this upcoming school year during what will be a jam-packed spring season starting in late February.
A relatively unheralded player, Mendoza isn’t one to score a lot of goals or touchdowns, but he still plays an invaluable part as a role player for the Wildcats. In soccer, probably his best sport, he was an all-league honorable mention selection last fall as Calistoga repeated as league champions, winning the North Central League IV with a record of 11-0-1. The Wildcats finished the year 14-1-2 and made it to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Div. 2 playoffs.
On the gridiron and the hardwood, Mendoza primarily came off the bench but held his own when his number was called. He’ll likely step into a larger role as a senior next school year.
Vincent Jackson
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2023
Sports: Basketball
The reigning County Boys Basketball Newcomer of the Year certainly earned that title last season as he nearly averaged a double-double as a freshman.
The 6-foot-3 forward finished the year as the team’s second leading scorer at 8.4 points per game and added a team-high 8.3 rebounds per contest as well. Jackson wrapped his freshman season with an honorable mention all-league selection for the Braves, who went 3-9 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 10-17 overall.
Among his notable performances last year was his 14-point effort late in the season to lead the Braves to an upset win over Petaluma, which tied with Sonoma Valley for second place in the VVAL.
“Vince is one of the more coachable players I have ever been around. His commitment to improve each and every day allowed him to develop into one of the better players in our league as a freshman,” said Justin-Siena head coach David Granucci.
In May, Jackson was named in an article by prep2prep.com title “Up and Coming North Bay Hoops Stars.” While Justin-Siena will be without first-team all-league guard Liam McDevitt, who graduated this past year, the Braves should be in good shape with a player like Jackson leading the way for the next several years.
If he continues on his current trajectory, his freshman year certainly won’t be the last time he’s an all-league player.
Mia Larson
School: Napa
Class of: 2021
Sports: Volleyball
Larson, a finalist for the 2017 County Volleyball Newcomer of the Year award, has been a stable member of the Grizzlies program for the past several years.
Playing alongside her sister, Maddie Larson, the Grizzlies have steadily improved their record over the last four years. After winning only seven matches combined over Mia Larson’s first two seasons, the Grizzlies won six this past fall, including four in league.
Limited stats are available from her junior campaign but several performances on record including a 25-assist game in a 3-1 win over American Canyon and a 5-ace, 14-assist night in a 3-0 loss to Justin-Siena.
Napa lost four seniors to graduation, including Maddie Larson, but with eight juniors and a sophomore slated to return next season, the Grizzlies should continue to keep building the program up moving forward.
