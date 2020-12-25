Napa Valley Up & Comers: Klieman, Menzel, Pacheco come off strong seasons

Those two seasons have seen Napa High share the league title with Justin-Siena.

“Last year, center defender proved to be the perfect place for Rina,” Khan added. “It is a very difficult position. One needs a great deal of leadership and discipline to play it well, especially when trying to remain in the game for the duration. Although one could describe her as being calm and reserved, those traits get left on the bench when the whistle blows.

“Rina is really strong and certainly isn’t afraid to put the pressure on the opponent. She is very good at controlling her emotions in heated situations. We are going to look to Rina to shut down the other teams in the middle and to offer support on the other end of the ball. She will be an integral component for us on both sides of the pool.”

Pia Menzel

School: Vintage

Class of: 2021

Sport: Soccer

Menzel was one of her junior varsity team’s top scorers two years ago but was needed last winter on defense, where she plays for head coach Miguel Ayala’s club team. She helped the Crushers limit Valley Athletic League opponents to the fewest goals of any team in Napa County.