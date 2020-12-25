Napa Valley Up & Comers: Klieman, Menzel, Pacheco come off strong seasons

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to Napa County student-athletes who have returned to play sports.
Per the youth sports guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health on Dec. 14, the first seasons of 2020-21 high school sports are now scheduled to begin Jan. 25 at the earliest. That date will be reevaluated by Jan. 4, however, depending on a county’s color tier of COVID-19 risk. The remaining sports are slated to start in March.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 74th edition features Rina Klieman of Napa High, Pia Menzel of Vintage, and Arianna Pacheco of American Canyon.
Rina Klieman
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Water polo
The Grizzlies will rely heavily the junior to coordinate the defense from the center defender position, head coach Ashiq Khan said, as they look to three-peat as Vine Valley Athletic League champions.
“Our team was senior-heavy last year so we have lots of spots that need strong players, and Rina is the perfect fit at center defender,” Khan said. “She has been a longtime swimmer who is in her third season with us and is poised for the challenge. She has improved each of the last two seasons.”
Those two seasons have seen Napa High share the league title with Justin-Siena.
“Last year, center defender proved to be the perfect place for Rina,” Khan added. “It is a very difficult position. One needs a great deal of leadership and discipline to play it well, especially when trying to remain in the game for the duration. Although one could describe her as being calm and reserved, those traits get left on the bench when the whistle blows.
“Rina is really strong and certainly isn’t afraid to put the pressure on the opponent. She is very good at controlling her emotions in heated situations. We are going to look to Rina to shut down the other teams in the middle and to offer support on the other end of the ball. She will be an integral component for us on both sides of the pool.”
Pia Menzel
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
Menzel was one of her junior varsity team’s top scorers two years ago but was needed last winter on defense, where she plays for head coach Miguel Ayala’s club team. She helped the Crushers limit Valley Athletic League opponents to the fewest goals of any team in Napa County.
“Pia is a very physical player. I know she scored a lot of goals last year on JV, but we have a lot of girls that can play up top, so sometimes you have to sacrifice and play in back,” Ayala said last year.
Ayala said recently that Menzel’s versatility will be key during her senior season this spring.
“Pia is a hardworking athlete and every year since her freshman year she has gotten better and better,” he said. “She is also the type of player every coach wants since she will play any position on the field and will compete every time.”
Arianna Pacheco
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2023
Sport: Volleyball
Her experience playing for Club Solano helped her get up to varsity speed as a freshman last fall for head coach Katy O’Brien.
“Ari is a very dependable player. She is one of the people we can count on in a broken play to make the best of it,” the coach said. “As a returning starter as a sophomore, her confidence will continue to grow.
“Ari has the makings to be a great leader in our program because she is able to lead by example. I expect her to take on a prominent role in our lineup moving into the next season with her ability to play both offense and defense consistently.”
