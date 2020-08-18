Napa Valley Up & Comers: Last go rounds for Ulloa, Aguiar, Halsey

Calistoga has been able to break through the past two seasons, winning the league title in both 2018 and 2019 thanks in part to the play of talented individuals like Ulloa.

In both seasons, Ulloa was named to all-league teams. Limited statistics are available from his sophomore campaign, when he made Second Team All-NCL II, but he was on record with 2 assists in 13 games as the Wildcats went 15-3-2 overall and 11-1-2 in league play.

Last fall as a junior, Ulloa finished another league championship season with 3 goals and 3 assists, helping him earn a First Team all-league selection. As a co-captain alongside Isaac Garcia, he also made many key decisions on the field with the players and referees. A staunch defender, Ulloa was also named a finalist for the Napa County Boys Soccer Defensive Player of the Year award.

“Our team had a very low amount of shots at our goal due to Willmer’s defensive skills to cut out or stop the attack before the other team had any opportunities to shoot,” said soccer head coach Charley Hester.

Ulloa also suited up for the basketball team last year, coming off the bench for a team that won its first league title since 1992.