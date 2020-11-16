Napa Valley Up & Comers: Last hurrahs for Mills, Magana, Beronilla

“I think a lot of it was mental work, always trying to play the game as smart as I could in order to not get injured,” she said. “I always tried my best to be there for my team and, although sometimes mistakes would happen, I knew that I had done what I could for the team and all I could focus on was coming to practice the next day and improving my skills in the box.

"My teammates and coaches played a huge role in helping me succeed. Whether it was at practice or during a game, they were always so encouraging and helped me keep my head up throughout the season.”

Magana also excels in badminton, playing No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles as a sophomore in spring 2019. This year, the Crushers got in two scrimmages but no official matches before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season in mid-March.

With the soccer and badminton seasons scheduled to run concurrently this coming March and April, Magana may have to choose between her two passions.

Elijah Beronilla

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sport: Wrestling