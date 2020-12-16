Napa Valley Up & Comers: Last shots for Rojas, Boloyan, Feldstein

Adams plans to keep using the platooning system the program used last season, with all but a handful of Grizzlies playing on one side of the ball. He said Rojas wishes he could be in that handful.

“He’s trying to get me to play him at running back, too, but that’s not gonna happen. That’s a guy you want to be fresh in the fourth quarter,” the coach said. “He was durable for us last year. He got in the weight room this offseason. I think he put on like 15 pounds of muscle and he looks a lot bigger than he did last year. His mindset’s there, too.”

Ava Boloyan

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sport: Volleyball

The 5-foot-11 outside hitter, who also plays for Absolute Volleyball Club of San Rafael, has already committed to continue her volleyball career at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. next fall.