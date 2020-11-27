Napa Valley Up & Comers: Last shots for Sittler, Johnson, Sepulveda

The Wolves opened their junior season this past spring at the Big Cat Inv1itational at Santa Rosa High, and Johnson clocked a 14.56 in the 100 and a 31.03 in the 200 at the meet. She had expected to have many more practices and meets to bring her times down, but the Big Cat would be American Canyon’s only meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Look for her to be hungry as ever in 2021.

Karen Sepulveda

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021

Sport: Softball

Two summers ago, Karen Sepulveda was the ace for Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance, the Napa Valley Fastpitch Association Senior Division team that came up just short against Branagan Insurance in a three-game, best-of-three championship series at Kiwanis Park.

Then came her first Napa High varsity action this past spring, the opener of a Feb. 29 doubleheader against former Monticello Empire League foe Wood in Vacaville. Sepulveda started and finished in the pitching circle to get the win in the 9-6 victory. She allowed 5 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits, 5 strikeouts and 1 walk.