Napa Valley Up & Comers: Last shots for Tapia, Carlos and Lanzafame

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 55th edition features Angel Tapia of Vintage, Riley Carlos of American Canyon, and Lucia Lanzafame of Justin-Siena.
Angel Tapia
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
The team captain was named Vine Valley Athletic League Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the league champions as a junior last winter, in his third season as a varsity starter.
An anchor at center back, he helped lead a defense that gave up only 26 goals in 21 games for a stingy goal-against average of 1.24 — against a schedule that included six of the top 10 teams in the final North Coast Section rankings.
“He would play the full duration of each match while having the task of marking the opposing team’s most dangerous goal scorer,” said co-coach Javier Covarrubias. “His ability to start the buildup of our attack was an added bonus, along with his leadership and organizing the players in front of him.”
Riley Carlos
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sports: Baseball
The Wolves’ returning pitching ace during a 2020 season that lasted only four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlos was 1-1 on the mound with a complete-game win over Maria Carrillo. He allowed just one hit while striking out four in that game.
For the season, Carlos went 3 for 6 at the plate with a double and three RBIs, and had 8 strikeouts, 4 walks and a 2.62 ERA in 16 innings pitched.
“Riley proved to be our ace last year and solidified that role with a one-hit shutout in the season opener,” head coach Matt Brown said in late March, before the season was canceled. “He will also be playing a lot in the infield, where we will need him next year as our senior infielders leave us.”
In 2019, Carlos was 3-1 on the mound with 19 strikeouts, 7 walks and a 2.74 ETA in 30 2/3 innings of work. He pitched complete games in a 12-2 home win over Napa High and a 9-0 victory at Justin-Siena.
Lucia Lanzafame
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sport: Tennis
Lanzafame was a team captain last fall and will have those duties as a senior this spring. She has been taking tennis lessons from a professional in the offseason but has not entered any tournaments. She said she has great expectations for the upcoming season and is looking forward to joining her team and shooting for a third straight undefeated campaign in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
Known on the team as “Cheech,” Lanzafame said she is excited about the team culture. She is proud that the whole team is pulling for every player in every match, as her leadership style is to emphasize the team aspect.
In addition to school, she works at a Napa bakery and participates on the leadership activities at Justin-Siena. She is applying to several colleges, hoping for acceptance from the University of Colorado or Texas Christian University. She interested in environmental sciences as a possible major.
