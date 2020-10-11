Napa Valley Up & Comers: Last shots for Tapia, Carlos and Lanzafame

“He would play the full duration of each match while having the task of marking the opposing team’s most dangerous goal scorer,” said co-coach Javier Covarrubias. “His ability to start the buildup of our attack was an added bonus, along with his leadership and organizing the players in front of him.”

Riley Carlos

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sports: Baseball

The Wolves’ returning pitching ace during a 2020 season that lasted only four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlos was 1-1 on the mound with a complete-game win over Maria Carrillo. He allowed just one hit while striking out four in that game.

For the season, Carlos went 3 for 6 at the plate with a double and three RBIs, and had 8 strikeouts, 4 walks and a 2.62 ERA in 16 innings pitched.

“Riley proved to be our ace last year and solidified that role with a one-hit shutout in the season opener,” head coach Matt Brown said in late March, before the season was canceled. “He will also be playing a lot in the infield, where we will need him next year as our senior infielders leave us.”