Napa Valley Up & Comers: Leon, Skille and Griffin ready to return to action

“Salvador led his team through probably the toughest preseason in the county, with key victories over Wood and Armijo, a tie with St. Ignatius, and respectable losses to St. Francis, Saint Mary’s, University and Montgomery – all playoff teams and/or section champions," Ayala said. :He has great character and he’s a great student (4.3 GPA) and person.”

Leon was also one of five players named as a finalist for the County Boys Soccer Player of the Year award, an honor he's sure to be in the running for again this season.

Lea Skille

School: Vintage

Class of: 2021

Sport: Water polo

Skille was one of four Crushers to be named to the All-County Girls Water Polo team this past season. As a junior, she had 42 steals, 15 assists, 5 goals and 3 caused kickouts for Vintage.

“Lea is a skilled lefty and a dedicated all-around athlete,” head coach Sarah Tinloy said. “She is always willing to try new plays and gives it her all in every situation. Her teammates and coaches know they can always rely on her to work hard while staying positive and motivating. We’re very lucky to have her on the team.”