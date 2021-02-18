Napa Valley Up & Comers: LeTourneau, St. Clair, Parlett ready to play

Though new to track and field last spring as a sophomore, Parlett was part of a 4x100 relay team that recorded the second-fastest frosh-soph time in school history — 46.4 seconds — in a March 11 meet at Casa Grande against the Gauchos and American Canyon. Only a 1977 quartet’s clocking of 46.04 has been faster.

“They were very close to breaking the record in just those initial weeks of last season. They were working hard to break it and I do think they would have done so in a normal season,” head coach Tracy Martin said of Parlett, Eric Gutierrez, Cole Chatagnier and her son, Miles Martin. “They all will take their talents to varsity this season, so they will focus on new records to break.”

Said Coach Martin, “All four are fast in different ways, making an impressive relay group. Football leads the way for them, and so we are grateful they see track as a smart compliment to further build their skills.

Before track, which also saw Parlett do the 100 meters and long jump, he was a varsity running back and cornerback in football and wrestled during the winter. Parlett reached the North Coast Section meet as a freshman in wrestling.

He said before a football conditioning session in June he was glad to have the workouts because he missed out on most of the track season.