Napa Valley Up & Comers: LeTourneau, St. Clair, Parlett ready to play

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play high school sports in 2020-21.
The Vine Valley Athletic League, which includes American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa and Vintage, approved Season 1 schedules for four sports to begin practicing last week and start league-only seasons next week or in early March. Per the California Interscholastic Federation’s medical advisory committee, these sports are within the safest purple tier — or “widespread” stage — of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to schedules at vval.org:
- Girls tennis will have matches every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 23 — when Napa visits Vintage, and American Canyon travels to Casa Grande — through April 8. The season ends with an April 12 tournament to determine the league’s singles and doubles champions.
- Boys tennis also has matches every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 23 — when Vintage is at Napa, and American Canyon hosts Casa Grande — through April 8, and an April 12 tournament to determine the league’s singles and doubles champions.
- Cross country will be contested in dual meets every Wednesday from Feb. 24 — when Justin-Siena visits American Canyon, and Vintage travels to Napa High — through April 7.
- Swimming and diving is slated to run from March 3 — when Vintage faces Justin-Siena and Napa takes on American Canyon — through April 14. The meets will be virtual, with each school competing at its own pool at the same time as its opponent and comparing the times.
- Girls golf and boys golf are scheduled to be held the weeks of March 15 through April 12. Weekly nine-hole matches lead up to an 18-hole tournament for each gender, at Oakmont East in Santa Rosa for the girls and at Sonoma Golf Club for the boys.
Track and field is also in the purple tier but is part of Season 2, which starts in April. The tier needs to advance one step to red for baseball, softball and girls lacrosse to also start in April.
Football is in Season 1 but can’t start practicing until the third tier, orange, is reached. But that will need to happen quickly if any team is to have a decent number of games, since the CIF-mandated completion date for football is April 17 — to give underclassmen enough time to recover before the fall season.
The latest colored-tiered map at covid19.ca.gov shows three counties in rural Northern California have moved from purple to red, and three others have gone from red to orange. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday during a press conference in Los Angeles that a “substantial” number of the state’s purple counties could move into red next week.
Football, however, would likely need color tiers to disappear if it’s going to have a decent number of games before April 17, or even by a May 1 end date that’s been considered. Even if the VVAL approves football, however, it would still need to be approved by the Napa Valley Unified School District and Napa County Public Health before local teams can practice in pads and play.
Under the current guidelines, badminton, boys lacrosse, girls soccer, boys soccer, volleyball, girls water polo and boys water polo are Season 2 sports that will also start in April if the orange tier is achieved, and girls basketball, boys basketball, girls wrestling and boys wrestling can start in April only if the safest tier of yellow is reached by then.
For now, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 91st edition features Casey LeTourneau of Vintage, Hunter St. Clair of Napa High, and Caden Parlett of Justin-Siena.
Casey LeTourneau
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Tennis
LeTourneau, who held down the No. 3 singles spot for the Crushers as a junior in the fall of 2019, could move up to the No. 2 spot vacated by the now-graduated Grace Christman.
“Casey’s talented match play has been in full swing since returning to the courts,” head coach Elizabeth Silva said. “She is a force with her powerful groundstrokes and increased mobility. Casey’s calm and steady demeanor helps her to stay focused and achieve success.”
Hunter St. Clair
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, wrestling
Just a sophomore in 2019, St. Clair took over when veteran senior quarterback Isaiah Newton was sidelined by injury in the first quarter against visiting Nevada Union of Grass Valley. The Miners had already avenged a 35-34 double-overtime loss to visiting Napa in 2017 by beating the Grizzlies 14-13 in Nevada County in 2018. This time, they beat Napa in overtime, 20-14, but not before St. Clair completed 4 of 16 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Head coach Askari Adams said he’s had four young quarterbacks working out — including sophomore Anthony Tubridy, who was a freshman when he quarterbacked in a varsity win at Vallejo in 2019.
“When you’re the backup quarterback, you don’t get as many reps in practice,” then-head coach Richie Wessman said of St. Clair after that game. “You know, he did it. He did a fantastic job of leading the offense.”
St. Clair had put the Grizzlies on the board with a 33-yard scoring strike to Christoph Horton, prompting Horton said remark afterward, “Hunter is our backup quarterback, and he threw a really nice pass that set me up perfectly.”
The signal caller also found Brock Bowers with a 90-yard touchdown pass that tied the score early in the fourth quarter.
“I feel like I got separation more times, but he (St. Clair) just put it right there that time,” Bowers said. “So, just a good throw.”
Added Wessman, “It was truly an incredible play.”
Look for St. Clair to also return to the wrestling team.
Caden Parlett
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field
Though new to track and field last spring as a sophomore, Parlett was part of a 4x100 relay team that recorded the second-fastest frosh-soph time in school history — 46.4 seconds — in a March 11 meet at Casa Grande against the Gauchos and American Canyon. Only a 1977 quartet’s clocking of 46.04 has been faster.
“They were very close to breaking the record in just those initial weeks of last season. They were working hard to break it and I do think they would have done so in a normal season,” head coach Tracy Martin said of Parlett, Eric Gutierrez, Cole Chatagnier and her son, Miles Martin. “They all will take their talents to varsity this season, so they will focus on new records to break.”
Said Coach Martin, “All four are fast in different ways, making an impressive relay group. Football leads the way for them, and so we are grateful they see track as a smart compliment to further build their skills.
Before track, which also saw Parlett do the 100 meters and long jump, he was a varsity running back and cornerback in football and wrestled during the winter. Parlett reached the North Coast Section meet as a freshman in wrestling.
He said before a football conditioning session in June he was glad to have the workouts because he missed out on most of the track season.
“I don’t know if we’re going to have a full 10-game season or do less games,” he said of football. “I’m just hoping to play at least a few games. We’re just doing what we can for now.”
