Napa Valley Up & Comers: Look out for Maciel, Turjanis and Ostler

She missed the second half of league play, but returned for the North Coast Section Division I playoff opener at No. 4 seed Monte Vista of Danville. She helped the Crushers, seeded just 13th despite their league title, take the match to five sets before wrapping up their 18-10 season.

Head coach Kelly Porter said Ostler will be a big contributor for the Crushers if she gets to play her senior season starting next month.

“Olivia had mastered an amazing short serve and gave us a lot of scoring opportunities when she was on the service line,” Porter said. “Being a lefty, she brings a different flair to the game, being able to offensively swing from anywhere on the court.

"She was hitting a great stride in the 2019 season. I hope she has a chance to show all that she has dedicated to the sport. She has the skill set and desire to play on at the collegiate level. She has put in the work and the reps to do that.

Porter has also coached Ostler with the Evolve Volleyball club.

“I’ve had a first-hand view of Olivia‘s growth as a player," the coach said. "Seeing her development as an athlete over the years both physically and mentally has shown me how determined and committed she is to play at full capacity as a well rounded, full-rotation, skilled player.