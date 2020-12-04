Napa Valley Up & Comers: Look out for Maciel, Turjanis and Ostler

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per new announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section on Tuesday, practices for fall high school sports in the 2020-21 school year cannot begin until after Jan. 1, with the rest of the sports slated to start in March, to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 69th edition features Ella Turjanis of Napa High, Abby Maciel of Justin-Siena, and Olivia Ostler of Vintage.
Abby Maciel
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2023
Sport: Softball
She was hitting .333 with a home run and double and was second on the team with 7 RBIs and third with 10 runs scored before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped her surging 6-1 Braves in their tracks in mid-March.
Head coach Tim Garcia didn’t seem surprised by the freshman’s torrid start.
“Abby brings a lot to the team with her experience playing travel softball, and her ability to be a great young catcher for us. She has a solid bat and will be a strong player for us for the next four seasons,” he said before the season was canceled.
“She is only going to continue to get better each year she plays.”
Ella Turjanis
School: Napa High
Class of: 2023
Sport: Soccer
In her first year of high school, she scored six goals for the Grizzlies last winter and was named as a finalist for All-County Newcomer of the Year.
“Ella was probably the most complete player we had this past season,” said head coach Milton Gallegos. “As a freshman, her soccer knowledge and experience made her seem like an upperclassman. Teams would look at her smaller stature and wouldn't assume her physicality and strength were as strong as they were.
"She is a trained defender but, due to injuries, would take on an attacking role and was one of our leading scorers last season. With three more years to play high school soccer, we feel she is another key piece in rebuilding our defense that has mostly graduated.”
Olivia Ostler
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Volleyball
Ostler was a force at the net and leading the eventual Vine Valley Athletic League champions in service aces om January, when she went down with a severe ankle injury during a Big Game match against crosstown rival Napa High.
She missed the second half of league play, but returned for the North Coast Section Division I playoff opener at No. 4 seed Monte Vista of Danville. She helped the Crushers, seeded just 13th despite their league title, take the match to five sets before wrapping up their 18-10 season.
Head coach Kelly Porter said Ostler will be a big contributor for the Crushers if she gets to play her senior season starting next month.
“Olivia had mastered an amazing short serve and gave us a lot of scoring opportunities when she was on the service line,” Porter said. “Being a lefty, she brings a different flair to the game, being able to offensively swing from anywhere on the court.
"She was hitting a great stride in the 2019 season. I hope she has a chance to show all that she has dedicated to the sport. She has the skill set and desire to play on at the collegiate level. She has put in the work and the reps to do that.
Porter has also coached Ostler with the Evolve Volleyball club.
“I’ve had a first-hand view of Olivia‘s growth as a player," the coach said. "Seeing her development as an athlete over the years both physically and mentally has shown me how determined and committed she is to play at full capacity as a well rounded, full-rotation, skilled player.
"My hope is that Olivia is able to finish out her high school volleyball career at VHS on a high by playing at a high level and with an injury-free season. I’d love to see where she can take her game, now and in the future.”
