Napa Valley Up & Comers: Look out for Newburn, Duran and Reynolds

She’s been working on it since she was 9, when she found her athletic calling and never looked back.

Newburn’s passion for softball and pursuit of growing as a player has led her to the Sorcerer-Schroll Softball 14U team, a travel program known for producing collegiate talent.

She played a starring role in leading her team to a berth in the PGF National Championship game.

She moved up to Sorcerer’s 18U “Old Skool” team this past fall and was immediately thrust into competition with Julia Scardina, a 2019 Utah commit, and Hailey Hayes, a 2020 Boise State commit, for the starting job.

Newburn, the first freshman to earn All-County Player of the Year honors since 2004-05, was committed to UCLA before the Bruins won the 2019 Women’s College World Series title.

“It was surreal. It was amazing. I was jumping up and down screaming,” she said of watching her future team on television from her couch in Napa. “I definitely already fell in love with UCLA after meeting all the coaches and going to the campus.”

The Bruins obviously liked Newburn’s skills behind the dish and at the plate, but they likely felt most comfortable extending her an offer because of her mental approach to the game.