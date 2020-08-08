Napa Valley Up & Comers: Look out for Newburn, Duran and Reynolds

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 26th edition features Caitlyn Newburn of Napa High, Emmanuel Duran of Vintage, and Sarah Reynolds of Justin-Siena.
Caitlyn Newburn
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Softball
The Grizzlies were reeling at 1-3 when the season was stopped, having been run-ruled in three straight losses after a 9-6 over Wood in their season opener. But it was by no fault of players like Newburn, the Register’s reigning Napa County Softball Player of the Year.
She co-led Napa in the four games with 3 RBIs, had the Grizzlies' only home run, and was second on the team with 4 hits and 4 runs scored.
In an 18-4 home loss to Windsor on March 10, Newburn’s two-run homer gave Napa a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first before the Jaguars answered with three in the second and 11 in the third.
Newburn is verbally committed to UCLA as a catcher and was ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the nation for the class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball after her freshman season. She dominated at the plate in helping lead her team to the Vine Valley Athletic League title.
“Caity had an amazing year at the plate,” head coach Ron Walston said. “Her power numbers speak for themselves. She’s probably the most disciplined hitter I have coached.”
Newburn was feared by opposing pitchers, and rightfully so. She finished the season with a blistering .649 batting average, good for third-best in the North Coast Section and No. 83 in the nation, per MaxPreps.com.
She smacked 11 home runs and amassed 33 RBIs while notching a .759 on-base percentage and a mountainous 2.145 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) from the leadoff spot.
“It’s just a lot of practice. I’ve been working on it for a long time,” Newburn said.
She’s been working on it since she was 9, when she found her athletic calling and never looked back.
Newburn’s passion for softball and pursuit of growing as a player has led her to the Sorcerer-Schroll Softball 14U team, a travel program known for producing collegiate talent.
She played a starring role in leading her team to a berth in the PGF National Championship game.
She moved up to Sorcerer’s 18U “Old Skool” team this past fall and was immediately thrust into competition with Julia Scardina, a 2019 Utah commit, and Hailey Hayes, a 2020 Boise State commit, for the starting job.
Newburn, the first freshman to earn All-County Player of the Year honors since 2004-05, was committed to UCLA before the Bruins won the 2019 Women’s College World Series title.
“It was surreal. It was amazing. I was jumping up and down screaming,” she said of watching her future team on television from her couch in Napa. “I definitely already fell in love with UCLA after meeting all the coaches and going to the campus.”
The Bruins obviously liked Newburn’s skills behind the dish and at the plate, but they likely felt most comfortable extending her an offer because of her mental approach to the game.
“Before I go up to the plate, I look at where the pitcher has been throwing hitters before me and what their tendencies are so I can come up with a plan for where I am looking for a ball to be,” she explained.
“I see if they’re throwing to one side of the plate or not, if they’re throwing a strike first pitch, if they throw a certain pitch in a two-strike count. I’m just looking for tendencies and what they constantly do to plan what I want to look for.”
Newburn was also named North Coast Section Freshman of the Year and an All-NCS First Team designated hitter by Prep2Prep.com; was nominated to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team; was named to the MaxPreps.com 2019 Freshman All-American Team; was named a National Freshman of the Year finalist; and was one of five finalists for Napa County Female Athlete of the Year.
Emmanuel Duran
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
Duran led the two-time Vine Valley Athletic League champions with 13 goals and chipped in 3 assists. After he scored against every VVAL team, he also found the net in a playoff win over Dublin and in a postseason loss to De La Salle.
In his first varsity season, he was voted Offensive Player of the Year by the other VVAL head coaches, and was one of five finalists for 2019-20 Napa County Player of the Year.
“Emmanuel was a big contributor offensively in winning our fourth League title in a row,” co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “His energy and quickness made it difficult to defend him. His ability to initiate the press with his intelligence and pace caused other teams fits and headaches in playing out from the back.”
Duran also plays club soccer for the Napa United 1839 Academy.
“High school is the same speed as club and you get to play with all these players you never played with before because they’re across town,” he said. “If I’m not playing soccer, I just run for fun. I just like scoring goals, and I think we’ve gotten more chemistry throughout the season. We’re getting better and we know how we play now, just connecting with easy passes and not making it too hard for ourselves.”
Duran was a goalkeeper in his first years of soccer, even when Feliciano was coaching him with Napa United.
“We had to put him in the field because he was a dangerous forward, and you didn’t want to waste his ability to finish,” Feliciano said. “(From playing club soccer, he’s) used to playing in big games against tough opponents and being physical.”
Most forwards try to stand out with brightly colored cleats. Duran does so with a headband.
“It’s more of a fashion thing because his hair’s not long enough to get in his eyes,” Feliciano said. “Maybe it’s a superstition thing. He’s definitely a student of the game.”
Sarah Reynolds
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sports: Water polo, basketball
The center amassed 71 goals as a sophomore, leading not only the Braves but the entire Vine Valley Athletic League for the second season in a row, earning Justin-Siena’s Offensive Player of the Year honors.
“Sarah just has a knack for getting the ball in the goal,” said head coach Jane Hansen said after the season. “She is so adept at scoring in big moments. She also stepped up into a leadership role and looks to have a bright future at Justin-Siena.”
The Braves settled for a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title with Napa High for the second year in a row after dropping their VVAL finale to the Grizzlies, 12-9 at Napa Valley College. It avenged a 12-5 loss to Justin-Siena that had seen Reynolds lead the Braves with 4 goals.
Grizzlies head coach Ashiq Khan said one of his seniors “played aggressive defense at center and really allowed us to drop down on the Braves’ strong center, Sarah Reynolds.”
Reynolds also played varsity basketball as a freshman, helping the Braves finish 13-13 overall and fourth in VVAL play at 5-7. She was not on the basketball roster this past winter.
In water polo as a freshman, the little sister of all-time school Justin-Siena scoring leader Becca Reynolds — a 2018 graduate who went on to play for UC Davis — led the Braves with 97 goals and made the All-VVAL First Team and All-County squad. Justin-Siena’s Offensive MVP, Sarah scored more than 40 percent of the Braves’ goals, averaging 5 a game, and — like her sister — was the top-scoring freshman nationally.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!