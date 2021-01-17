Napa Valley Up & Comers: Lopez-Rios, Miller, Gradington can’t wait

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per youth sports guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health on Dec. 14, the first seasons of 2020-21 high school sports — cross country, football, volleyball and water polo — are now scheduled to begin Jan. 25 and last into April. The rest of the sports — badminton, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and wrestling — are slated to start in March and run into June.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 81st edition features Jorge Lopez-Rios of Vintage, Olivia Gradington of American Canyon, and Mara Miller of Napa High.
Jorge Lopez-Rios
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Baseball
The infielder helped Vintage race to a 5-1 start before the pandemic shut things down last spring. In just his first varsity season, he hit .200 (2 for 10) and was fourth on the team with four RBIs and had the Crushers’ only triple.
“Jorge was just starting to earn time last year and then our season was derailed,” head coach Rich Anderson said. “There was a ton of competition at Jorge’s position, but his hard work gave him an opportunity to get on the field and then his performance allowed him to stay on the field.”
He would have loved to have a chance to have a junior season like his brother, 2016 Vintage graduate Juan Carlos Lopez-Rios, did for Vintage. Juan, the 2015 MEL Player of the Year and 2015 All-Napa County Pitcher of the Year, went on to pitch for Santa Rosa Junior College.
“Jorge was begging to pitch, but we were going slowly because he had an arm injury his freshman year,” Anderson said, adding that Juan has been helping his little brother. “Many times you can find players putting in extra work at the (batting) cages. However, Jorge was often found doing defensive drills on his own time — many times with his brother, Juan, who was a standout here at Vintage.
“Jorge has been around Vintage baseball it seems like his entire life. His older brother played at Vintage and he lives right down the street; I feel the Vintage baseball diamond is just an extension of Jorge's backyard. He is a versatile player because he can play any of the infield positions and strength is a plus for him. He has been committed to strength training, which was very apparent in his offensive game. He is also an aggressive player that is willing to take chances.”
Olivia Gradington
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sport: Basketball
The 5-foot-11 Gradington was the Wolves’ second-leading rebounder last season with 5.7 per game, pulling down a season-high 12 boards to go with five points in a win over Concord. She scored 61 points on the season, including a season-best eight against Napa High.
It was the first varsity season for Gradington and nine other Wolves, all of whom are returning, as American Canyon finished last in the VVAL at 2-8 in 2019-20, but was 9-18 overall. With Angela Davis in her third season as head coach, and most of the other VVAL teams in rebuilding mode, look for the Wolves to have as good a chance as any team in league this year.
Mara Miller
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sport: Volleyball
With classmate Mia Larson sitting out most of her junior season with a knee injury after starting for the varsity as a sophomore, Miller got a lot of experience sharing setting duties last season with then-senior Samantha Sowersby.
Mara Miller and twin Angelina Miller were one of three sets of sisters on last year’s team but will be the only set returning. They helped the Grizzlies win six matches last winter, four in Vine Valley Athletic League play, after winning only seven matches over the previous two seasons combined.
Napa lost four seniors to graduation, including libero Maddie Larson. But with eight juniors and a sophomore slated to return next season, the Grizzlies should continue to keep building the program up moving forward.
WATCH NOW: NHL COACHES DON MASKS THIS SEASON
Andy Wilcox's favorite Napa Valley Register sports stories of 2020
Napa Valley Register sports editor Andy Wilcox picks his most-memorable sports stories of 2020.
Linemen look back at Vintage's 1986 season. Not only did they win it all that year, the section title, but the program wouldn’t win another playoff game for the next 32 years.
I asked the small-town paper I grew up with in Ohio to do a story like this 20 years ago on my brother’s team and how it had missed the playof…
Area coach assisted after losing house in wildfire. One of his former players started a GoFundMe page for his family with a $15,000 goal and it raised $12,665.
Ian MacMillan has coached at four of the Napa Valley’s six high school football programs, two as varsity head coach, two as junior varsity hea…
Vintage High graduate Kevin Cuenca was fired because of creative differences from the Los Angeles TV station where he had been a freelance spo…
Seaver, who passed away on Aug. 31 at age 75 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, lived the last 18 years of his life Upvall…
Napa High coach’s nephew a World Series champ. High jump guru Steve Gonsolin says Dodger won’t quit.
Napa High School high jump coach Steve Gonsolin’s nephew, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, won the World Series this year. Steve tal…