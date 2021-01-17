Napa Valley Up & Comers: Lopez-Rios, Miller, Gradington can’t wait

“Jorge was just starting to earn time last year and then our season was derailed,” head coach Rich Anderson said. “There was a ton of competition at Jorge’s position, but his hard work gave him an opportunity to get on the field and then his performance allowed him to stay on the field.”

He would have loved to have a chance to have a junior season like his brother, 2016 Vintage graduate Juan Carlos Lopez-Rios, did for Vintage. Juan, the 2015 MEL Player of the Year and 2015 All-Napa County Pitcher of the Year, went on to pitch for Santa Rosa Junior College.

“Jorge was begging to pitch, but we were going slowly because he had an arm injury his freshman year,” Anderson said, adding that Juan has been helping his little brother. “Many times you can find players putting in extra work at the (batting) cages. However, Jorge was often found doing defensive drills on his own time — many times with his brother, Juan, who was a standout here at Vintage.