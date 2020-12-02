Napa Valley Up & Comers: McCaffrey, Tapia and Wall return strong

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per new announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section on Tuesday, practices for fall high school sports in the 2020-21 school year cannot begin until after Jan. 1, with the rest of the sports slated to start in March, to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 68th edition features Reid McCaffrey of Vintage, Dalila Tapia of Napa High, and Kyle Wall of Justin-Siena.
Reid McCaffrey
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Football, baseball
He didn’t get a lot of playing time in football last fall, being a junior on a senior-heavy squad, but he did show his versatility on his few touches.
Listed as a wide receiver and defensive back, McCaffrey caught 4 passes for 54 yards — fifth most on the team— with 1 touchdown, had 8 rushes for 5 net yards, and attempted a halfback pass that fell incomplete. He also had 8 tackles, 6 first hits and 2 assists.
In the spring, he was a key reason the baseball team was 5-1 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in mid-March. McCaffrey had the second-most hits (8), doubles (3) and runs scored (6) on the team, and the fourth-best batting average (.421).
After the football team’s summer workouts were over and the start of the football season was moved back to Jan. 8, McCaffrey picked up a third sport by getting together with some of his football teammates to play golf, hit on the driving range and putt on the practice green at Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville.
“This pandemic kind of split us up for a while, but golf has really brought us back together,” said McCaffrey. “We’ve taken up golf, and so I get to see my friends more often and we get to have fun.
“It’s just kind of a normalcy, a weekly thing. You kind of forget about the pandemic for a little bit and just don’t think about all that bad stuff going on right now. I had never played golf before. This is probably only my fourth time ever coming out here. But I think I’ve gotten pretty decent.”
Delila Tapia
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Softball
Just a sophomore this past spring, she was hitting .583 with team highs of 7 hits and 5 runs, along with 4 doubles, a triple, 2 RBIs and a stolen base.
“Dalila started off our short season on a tear. She has a great approach at the plate,” head coach Ron Walston said. “Dalila is an outstanding infielder. She can also play in the outfield and does a great job there also.”
Kyle Wall
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, basketball, golf
Not too many three-sport athletes count golf as one of their sports, but that’s Wall’s specialty.
He showed remarkable improvement from the first Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament on Feb. 24 at Sonoma Golf Club, where he shot 91, to the second one on March 10 at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma, where his 76 was second only to the 75 of fellow junior Jacob Aaron of Vintage. Two days later, all sports were put on hold and canceled a month after that — including two more VVAL tournaments.
“In his junior year, Kyle was stepping up to be the team leader as well as one of the top players in the VVAL,” golf head coach Ray Graziani said. “Kyle had worked on his golf game in the offseason and he was playing great golf.
“It was a tough time to see the season end so abruptly after all that hard work. Kyle continues to work hard on his game and I look forward to this year and watching him succeed for years to come.”
Wall went on to enjoy a very good summer on the Junior Golf Association of Northern California circuit.
He shot 90-74 – 164 and finished 13th in the boys 16-18 division of the Bryson DeChambeau Junior, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event held July 9-10 at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera. He tied for eighth in the boys 16-18 division of the Tokay Junior Championship at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club July 27-28, shooting 78-75 – 153.
Wall tied for 14th place at the Oakland City Junior, shooting 84-74 – 158 at Lake Chabot Golf Course July 30-31. He placed seventh at the Concord City Junior Championship at Diablo Creek Golf Course Aug. 3-4, with rounds of 77 and 74 for a 151 total.
Most recently, Wall finished 40th in the 36-hole Purefect Shootout with an 87-85 – 172 on Nov. 16-17 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
Wall’s 2019-20 school year began in football with him getting to hit only his own teammates in practice to helping them pull off one of their biggest wins in recent years, a 17-10 stunner over visiting American Canyon in their VVAL finale last Nov. 1.
“Kyle came out for football late last season, so initially his role was as a scout team player. He eventually worked his way onto some of our special teams units and ended up starting the American Canyon at inside linebacker,” football head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “He made an immediate impact in that game with his combination of speed and physicality. We knew that we had a really good player on our hands. Looking forward to seeing his development as player in our systems. We expect he will be a big contributor for us in all three phases of the game.”
He then went out for basketball and helped the Braves finish 17-10 overall and 3-9 in the tough VVAL.
"The addition of Kyle to our basketball team immediately brought a toughness and energy we needed,” head coach David Granucci said. “His relentless effort and physicality is infectious and makes us better.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!