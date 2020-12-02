Napa Valley Up & Comers: McCaffrey, Tapia and Wall return strong

Wall went on to enjoy a very good summer on the Junior Golf Association of Northern California circuit.

He shot 90-74 – 164 and finished 13th in the boys 16-18 division of the Bryson DeChambeau Junior, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event held July 9-10 at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera. He tied for eighth in the boys 16-18 division of the Tokay Junior Championship at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club July 27-28, shooting 78-75 – 153.

Wall tied for 14th place at the Oakland City Junior, shooting 84-74 – 158 at Lake Chabot Golf Course July 30-31. He placed seventh at the Concord City Junior Championship at Diablo Creek Golf Course Aug. 3-4, with rounds of 77 and 74 for a 151 total.

Most recently, Wall finished 40th in the 36-hole Purefect Shootout with an 87-85 – 172 on Nov. 16-17 at Chardonnay Golf Club.

Wall’s 2019-20 school year began in football with him getting to hit only his own teammates in practice to helping them pull off one of their biggest wins in recent years, a 17-10 stunner over visiting American Canyon in their VVAL finale last Nov. 1.