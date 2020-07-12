Napa Valley Up & Comers: McClain, Avalos, Coronado positioned for even better senior seasons

After winning the Coastal Mountain Conference titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, McClain went on to also win the 1,600 and 3,200 titles at the North Coast Section Class A meet to qualify for the prestigious NCS Meet of Champions. There, McClain finished third in the 3,200 against a stacked field of future collegiate runners to punch her ticket to the state meet, becoming just the second girl in St. Helena school history to do so.

As one of only a handful of underclassmen in the field, McClain ran to a 7th-place finish with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 29.68 seconds. The Register named her a County Girls Athlete of the Year finalist for her breakout year.

In the summer between her sophomore and junior years, McClain also won a pair of national titles in the USATF Junior Olympics, winning both the 1,500 and 3,000 events in her age group.

She followed up all that with an even better season in cross country in the fall.

She dominated every local meet and had a handful of strong performances at elite invitational meets throughout the state. She won the CMC and NCS titles, breaking the division 5 course record in the latter, en route to also winning the division 5 state title. It was the first cross country state title in school history.