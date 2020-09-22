Napa Valley Up & Comers: McClain, Infante, Smith look to take strides in 2020-21

Editor's Note: The Up & Comers story that ran in print on Tuesday mentioned Mea Todd of Justin-Siena. The volleyball player has since transferred to Rodriguez High School in Fairfield.
With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 48th edition features Cleo McClain of St. Helena, Manuel Infante of Napa and Niko Smith of Vintage.
Cleo McClain
School: St. Helena
Class of: 2023
Sports: Cross country, track and field
In the spring of 2019, McClain made headlines when he ran one of the fastest times from a local in the field of the Napa Valley Half Marathon.
Then as a 13-year old, McClain finished the 13.1-mile race in 1 hour, 35 minutes and 50 seconds. It was the second-fastest time in his age group (1-17), the fifth fastest time from a teenager, and the fastest time of anyone from St. Helena. His time also ranked 79th out of 757 male runners and 121st out of the 2,102 total entrants.
McClain, who is the younger brother of St. Helena High distance running star Harper McClain, took his talents to the Saints cross country team last fall.
Even as a freshman, he ran most of his races at the varsity level and performed admirably even against older and more experienced runners. He capped off his season with two stellar results at postseason events, finishing fifth in the North Central League I boys varsity division with a time of 17:33 before going on to record a 70th-place finish at the Div. 5 NCS Championship Meet. That finish may not seem great on paper but he was the seventh-fastest freshman in the field of nearly 200 runners.
McClain was set to test his speed and endurance for the Saints track and field team in the spring but never competed before the season was ended in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the bright side, McClain still has years ahead of him to show what he’s capable of.
Manuel Infante
School: Napa
Class of: 2021
Sports: Wrestling, football
Infante will be looking to go to his third straight North Coast Section wrestling meet this year and will also be aiming to help the Grizzlies compete for their first Vine Valley Athletic League title in football.
On the mat, Infante has been a force to be reckoned with the past two seasons. Wrestling in the 147-pound weight class, he finished second in the VVAL Championships as a sophomore to qualify for the NCS Championships.
This past year as a junior, he finished third in the 140-pound class and helped Napa to a second-place finish at the VVALs. He was one of nine Grizzlies to move on to the NCS meet where he went 2-2.
Infante was also instrumental in helping Napa take back the Big Game wrestling crown last season. Infante won the 140-pound class as one of seven pins Napa compiled on its way to a 45-24 win over Vintage, the first over its rival in four years.
Napa returns most of its top-tier wrestler this year and should be in the hunt once again for a league title.
The same could goes for Napa on the gridiron. Last season, his first on varsity, Infante was one of six Grizzlies who had 20 or more rushes on the year. In the seven games he appeared in, Infante accumulated 84 rushing yards on 23 carries. He also caught five passes for 21 yards as well.
As a returning varsity player this upcoming year, he’ll give the Grizzlies some depth in their offensive weapons.
Niko Smith
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sports: Wrestling
Smith is coming off his best season yet for the Crushers wrestling team.
He was one of 23 local grapplers, and one of five from Vintage, to qualify for the NCS Championships after placing third in the 154-pound class at VVALs.
At NCS, Smith had a tough draw in the 152-pound class as he matched up with the eventual champion in his first match.
Still, it was Smith’s first go around at NCS and you don’t reach that level by accident. The rising junior has proved that he has the talent and belong wrestling with the area’s best.
Look out for him to be a formidable opponent once again for Vintage this upcoming season.
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!