Napa Valley Up & Comers: McClain, Infante, Smith look to take strides in 2020-21

Class of: 2021

Sports: Wrestling, football

Infante will be looking to go to his third straight North Coast Section wrestling meet this year and will also be aiming to help the Grizzlies compete for their first Vine Valley Athletic League title in football.

On the mat, Infante has been a force to be reckoned with the past two seasons. Wrestling in the 147-pound weight class, he finished second in the VVAL Championships as a sophomore to qualify for the NCS Championships.

This past year as a junior, he finished third in the 140-pound class and helped Napa to a second-place finish at the VVALs. He was one of nine Grizzlies to move on to the NCS meet where he went 2-2.

Infante was also instrumental in helping Napa take back the Big Game wrestling crown last season. Infante won the 140-pound class as one of seven pins Napa compiled on its way to a 45-24 win over Vintage, the first over its rival in four years.

Napa returns most of its top-tier wrestler this year and should be in the hunt once again for a league title.