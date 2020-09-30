Napa Valley Up & Comers: McCormick, Newell and Mostow ones to watch

He averaged just under 6 points a game but played the entire season with a nagging shoulder injury. He was one of five finalists named for All-County Newcomer of the Year.

Head coach Ben Gongora said recently that he first met him when McCormick was a fifth-grader, playing with the North Bay Basketball Academy.

“He’s been a gym rat ever since,” the coach said. “Josh was a kid who couldn’t get enough gym time. He was always there. Every opportunity he had, he took advantage of, and it’s really showing now. His shot has really developed over the years. He really, really came on with some moments of brilliance last season, and what I’m looking forward to his senior year is just a continuation of that maturation process. He is one of the players I’m most excited about, just how he finishes out his high school playing career.”

McCormick knows to pick it up on defense when his shot isn’t falling.

“We’re going to play tough defense, and Josh has embraced that,” said Gongora. “It’s so nice to see a kid put in the time and effort and get the rewards. He finished strong last season. One of his best games here was against Sonoma. We were down at home and Josh was just on fire in the second half. Without Josh, we don’t win that game, we don’t win the league.”