Napa Valley Up & Comers: McCormick, Newell and Mostow ones to watch

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 51st edition features Josh McCormick of Vintage, Roses Newell of Justin-Siena, and Sophia Mostow of Napa High.
Josh McCormick
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Basketball
McCormick showed his scoring prowess with 15 points in a nonleague win over Rodriguez, then earned All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention by scoring 10 points in an early win over Casa Grande, all of his 11 points in the third quarter to fuel a home win over Sonoma Valley, and 14 of his season-high 16 points in the second half of a title-clinching win at American Canyon.
He averaged just under 6 points a game but played the entire season with a nagging shoulder injury. He was one of five finalists named for All-County Newcomer of the Year.
Head coach Ben Gongora said recently that he first met him when McCormick was a fifth-grader, playing with the North Bay Basketball Academy.
“He’s been a gym rat ever since,” the coach said. “Josh was a kid who couldn’t get enough gym time. He was always there. Every opportunity he had, he took advantage of, and it’s really showing now. His shot has really developed over the years. He really, really came on with some moments of brilliance last season, and what I’m looking forward to his senior year is just a continuation of that maturation process. He is one of the players I’m most excited about, just how he finishes out his high school playing career.”
McCormick knows to pick it up on defense when his shot isn’t falling.
“We’re going to play tough defense, and Josh has embraced that,” said Gongora. “It’s so nice to see a kid put in the time and effort and get the rewards. He finished strong last season. One of his best games here was against Sonoma. We were down at home and Josh was just on fire in the second half. Without Josh, we don’t win that game, we don’t win the league.”
McCormick showed both sides of his game in the league finale at American Canyon.
“We tailored our defense specifically for American Canyon and put Josh up top in our zone, where normally he would have been down low at the block or on the wing, and he did phenomenal,” the coach said. “His length and effort and energy really stymied American Canyon. They barely scored in a half-court set when we were able to get back in our defense, and a major part of that was because of Josh.”
Roses Newell
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Tennis, track and field
Newell has gone from lacrosse to track and field as a spring sport in the past. But it looks like tennis, usually her fall sport, will be her spring sport now that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed and consolidated 2020-21 high school schedules.
Tennis runs in her family. Braves assistant coach Judy Newell, her aunt, won three Monticello Empire League doubles titles and a Sac-Joaquin Section crown while playing for Fairfield High. After playing four years of NCAA Division I tennis for the University of Arizona, where she was ranked top 10 in the nation in doubles.
Newell’s father, Walt Newell, won a section title at Armijo High and went on to play for Napa Valley College, winning Bay Valley Conference singles and doubles titles there before moving to Oroville and helping Butte College win a state championship. He went on to become teaching professional.
Roses gave up gymnastics after five years for tennis in seventh grade.
“I didn’t feel pressure to try it. I wanted to,” she said last fall, a few days before the Braves’ 27-match win streak ended in Alameda with a 5-2 road loss to Head-Royce in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoff quarterfinals. “Gymnastics was really competitive. Tennis is competitive but also really fun.
“We beat all these teams last year, so we feel like ‘We got this’ when we go into matches. We’re the only team in the school that has this long of a winning streak.”
Sophia Mostow
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sports: Tennis, basketball
Mostow was the Grizzlies’ No. 1 tennis player for the second year in a row as a junior last year. She solidified her position as one of the Vine Valley Athletic League’s top four players by reaching the semifinals in the league singles tournament.
After playing her third season for tennis head coach Tracy Bunker, she made the varsity under first-year basketball head coach Taylor Willis.
“Sophia is an impressive finisher, and her shot has really developed,” Willis said before last season. “I’m excited to see her grow as a leader this season and bring energy with her length on defense and skill set on offense.”
Watch Now: Which dog breeds are the most playful?
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!