Napa Valley Up & Comers: McDonald, Schuttish, Vanoni rarin' to go

"He must have scored a third of his buckets just out-working other guys. He was always the first guy down the floor on offense and defense. Even when plays broke down, he had this knack for being in the right place. We’d look up at the end of a game and he’d have 20-plus points and be shocked. He just did it. Kid never seemed to get tired.”

In between, McDonald quarterbacked the 2018 JV football team to a 7-2-1 season — including a 3-0-1 mark in Vine Valley Athletic League play marred only by a season-ending 14-14 tie against Vintage in the Little Big Game. That JV team's talent was one of the reasons the varsity would improve from 0-10 in 2018 to 7-4 in 2019.

McDonald had hoped to show he could dominate at the varsity level as a junior in football and basketball, but he never got the chance. He sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee and had to sit out both the football and basketball seasons.

Having undergone reconstructive knee surgery, the senior will get to show what he can do again when the football team opens in January and the basketball team in March.

“I just saw Aiden downtown for the first time in a while,” Swim said. “He’s a good kid. He was quiet around the coaches but was always joking around with his teammates. Super respectful."