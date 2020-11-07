Napa Valley Up & Comers: McDonald, Schuttish, Vanoni rarin' to go

The Register has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for 2020-21 high school sports is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 58th edition features Aiden McDonald of Napa High, Madelayne Vanoni of Justin-Siena, and Nick Schuttish of Vintage.
Aiden McDonald
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, basketball
McDonald was the Most Valuable Player of his freshman basketball team. As a sophomore he led his junior varsity team to a 10-15 record with 11.25 points per game, 270 points in 24 appearances, notching a pair of 21-point performances and a 20-point night.
“We had an odd season that year — lots of games with guys out, so we were undermanned. But Aiden had a motor. He just kept going, always moving, getting himself into position to fight for rebounds," Napa High JV boys basketball head coach Brad Swim said Saturday.
"He must have scored a third of his buckets just out-working other guys. He was always the first guy down the floor on offense and defense. Even when plays broke down, he had this knack for being in the right place. We’d look up at the end of a game and he’d have 20-plus points and be shocked. He just did it. Kid never seemed to get tired.”
In between, McDonald quarterbacked the 2018 JV football team to a 7-2-1 season — including a 3-0-1 mark in Vine Valley Athletic League play marred only by a season-ending 14-14 tie against Vintage in the Little Big Game. That JV team's talent was one of the reasons the varsity would improve from 0-10 in 2018 to 7-4 in 2019.
McDonald had hoped to show he could dominate at the varsity level as a junior in football and basketball, but he never got the chance. He sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee and had to sit out both the football and basketball seasons.
Having undergone reconstructive knee surgery, the senior will get to show what he can do again when the football team opens in January and the basketball team in March.
“I just saw Aiden downtown for the first time in a while,” Swim said. “He’s a good kid. He was quiet around the coaches but was always joking around with his teammates. Super respectful."
Nick Schuttish
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Football, baseball
He led the Crushers with a .529 batting average, 10 RBIs and 9 hits, including 3 doubles, as they got off to a torrid 5-1 start before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the senior-dominated football team last fall, one of his statistical highlights was catching the Crushers’ only completed pass — an 18-yarder — in a 25-0 playoff win over Redwood.
Schuttish also played for the Napa Valley Baseball Club two summers ago, and should be a two-sport athlete to watch for in the spring.
Athleticsm runs in the family. His sister, Emily Schuttish, was the Vintage softball program’s pitching ace in 2016 and 2017, when she signed with UC Santa Barbara. As a junior this past spring, she threw 43 2/3 innings and had 20 strikeouts while giving up 15 walks and 30 earned runs. She made 12 pitching appearances and seven starts and went 3-5 with a 4.81 ERA. She’s a senior on the Gauchos’ 2021 roster.
Maddie Vanoni
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sport: Water polo
The second-year attacker had 39 goals, 21 assists and 33 steals and made the All-Napa County team as a sophomore.
“Maddie is a very dynamic player,” said head coach Jane Hansen, who stepped down after the season. “She has a lot of experience for her young age and her knowledge and skill benefitted the Braves again this season. Not only is she skilled at getting the ball in the goal, but her defense is stellar. The Braves are lucky to have her for two more years.”
Watch Now: Is a meat-heavy diet good or bad?
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!