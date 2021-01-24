Napa Valley Up & Comers: Medina, Capitani and Arndt ones to watch

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per the latest release by the California Interscholastic Federation, which govern the state’s high school sports, the first seasons of 2020-21 will be in cross country, golf, swim/dive, tennis, and track and field as long as the Bay Area is still in the purple tier — or “widespread” stage — of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball, girls lacrosse and softball will be allowed once the area is in the red tier for “substantial” stage; badminton, football, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo when it reaches the “moderate” orange tier; and basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling when it’s a yellow tier and the risk is “minimal.”
For now we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 82nd edition features Sebastian Medina of Justin-Siena, Cole Capitani of Vintage, and Rachel Arndt of Napa High.
Sebastian Medina
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Wrestling, track and field
Medina took first place at 128 pounds in the junior varsity bracket in last year’s Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at American Canyon on Feb. 15.
He also took first place at the Vallejo Invitational and second at the American Canyon Classic.
“Sebastian had a breakout year and finished with a dominant gold medal performance,” said Braves head coach Jason Guiducci. “We expect big things from him next season.”
Medina went on to excel for the track and field team in the pole vault in the only two meets.
In his first-ever varsity meet, the Stocking Super Seven Invitational at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill on Feb. 29, 2020, he matched his personal record by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches. Five days later, he notched a new PR of 10 feet to place fifth in the Big Cat Invitational at Santa Rosa High. On March 11, he placed third in a meet against American Canyon and host Casa Grande that would be the final competition of the season due to the pandemic.
Medina may have to choose between the sports this year, as they likely will be held simultaneously due to COVID rescheduling.
Rachel Arndt
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Swim/Dive
Arndt is entering her third year in the program and “has already established herself as one of the pillars of our team,” head coach Will Namnath said. “She was Co-MVP her freshman year alongside Keaton Flynn, an award in recognition by her peers that she is dedicated, talented and the ideal teammate. That first year, she had been out of the water for some time. However, she went well beyond our expectations and attended more practices than anyone. She knows that she is capable of achieving great things in the pool and pushes herself to her limits.”
According to Namnath, Arndt posted personal records of 1 minute, 6.36 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly against Petaluma last March 4, and 30.07 in the 50 fly for her 200 medley relay split against American Canyon last Feb. 26. Her medley relay team swam a North Coast Section consideration time of 2:02.14 against Justin Siena on March 11.
“She will swim the hardest events without blinking — the 500 freestyle, the 100 butterfly, the 200 individual medley and the 200 freestyle,” the coach said. “She is a very versatile freestyle swimmer, capable of swimming 28.5 in the 50 free and sub 6 minutes for the 500 free. Her specialty is butterfly, and she has a natural, easy rhythm. She is willing and able to swim every event on the meet card, and I am looking forward to seeing her progress in her chosen events.
Whether or not this season happens or lasts more than a few meets, Arndt always has next year. She also competes for the Napa Valley Swim Team.
“Rachel has always been a joy to coach. She'll let me know when my playlist is right,” Namnath added. “She works as hard as anyone I've seen, and looks like she has an outboard motor behind her when she kicks with a kickboard. She is an experienced swimmer and demonstrates the right work ethic and shares her knowledge with her teammates. I expect her to be a captain and leader of our team in her final two seasons.”
Cole Capitani
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sport: Basketball
Vintage boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora said his 2019-20 Vine Valley Athletic League champions were the only team in the league without a sophomore or freshman — and that Capitani would have made the varsity just about any other year, for any other school.
“We were a really stacked team last year. If Cole Capitani had gone to any school other than Vintage, he would have been on the varsity,” the coach said. “He’s 6-foot-6 and dunks, which you don’t normally see in JV. He dropped 31 (points) on American Canyon to ruin their perfect season.”
In that season-ending 63-58 overtime win at American Canyon, Capitani drained 12 of 15 shots from the field and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds. Vintage finished 18-7 overall, going 6-0 in the second half of league play to finish second at 10-2 behind the Wolves (11-1 VVAL).
“American Canyon had no answer for him,” Crushers JV head coach Chuck Johnson said. “When Cole plays with energy and effort, he is by far the best player in the league.”
