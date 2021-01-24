Napa Valley Up & Comers: Medina, Capitani and Arndt ones to watch

Arndt is entering her third year in the program and “has already established herself as one of the pillars of our team,” head coach Will Namnath said. “She was Co-MVP her freshman year alongside Keaton Flynn, an award in recognition by her peers that she is dedicated, talented and the ideal teammate. That first year, she had been out of the water for some time. However, she went well beyond our expectations and attended more practices than anyone. She knows that she is capable of achieving great things in the pool and pushes herself to her limits.”