Napa Valley Up & Comers: Migotto, Paez, Pitts ready to play again

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for 2020-21 high school sports is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 57th edition features Davide Migotto of Vintage, Cyrene Paez of American Canyon, and Wyatt Pitts of Justin-Siena.
Davide Migotto
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Baseball
Sometimes freshmen start their high school careers on the varsity, only to ride the pine. Migotto was not only a starter for the 2018 varsity Crushers, but was one of the team’s top five hitters in most categories – second-most hits (25), doubles (6) and at-bats (65), the third-best batting average (.385), RBI total (12) and hit-by-pitches (3), fourth-most plate appearances, and fifth-most runs (10) and walks (7). He also had one of their 4 home runs.
He was up there again as a sophomore, with team highs of 29 hits, 21 runs, 8 doubles, 6 hit-by-pitches and 89 plate appearances. He was second among the Crushers with a .392 batting average and 11 RBIs, and third with 8 walks, and again had one of Vintage’s 4 homers.
This year, in a season canceled after just six games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Migotto hit .353 with 6 hits and 3 RBIs, a team-high 9 runs scored, and the Crushers’ only homer.
“Davide has been one of the two top hitters ever since his freshman year and he’s been the best defensive player – in multiple spots,” Vintage head coach Rich Anderson said in March, noting that Migotto has played first, second and third base.
It was tough for the Crushers to not be able to finish the season after starting 5-1, and looking like they would right the ship after going a combined 27-23 overall and 13-14 his first two years.
Anderson said Migotto is a very hard worker who has grown into his leadership role organically. He can be critical, the coach said, but in a way where peers receive that information really well.
“He has a really, really high baseball IQ and when he makes mistakes, he recovers from them quickly and that’s really important in baseball,” the coach said. “He just sees it as a game, not life and death, so he’s not fearful. In order to be a really successful baseball player, you have to be able to recover from mistakes really quickly, because there are mistakes made all the time in baseball.”
With only six seniors last spring, look for Migotto and the Crushers to be strong again.
See bit.ly/364NdEo for last month's story by the Register's Sarah Klearman about Migotto and other area recruits.
Cyrene Paez
School: American Cantyon
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
The Wolves had 25 goals in 22 games last winter and Paez scored all three of hers in mid-December, in a 7-0 rout of Bethel and a 1-0 win over Armijo. Her 2 assists came a 3-2 win over Vanden and a 4-3 victory over Napa. But Paez’s role was more defensive, as she led American Canyon by far with 26 steals.
Paez is expected to be one of five seniors in their fourth varsity seasons in the spring, hoping to pick up the first playoff win in program history. They might have a chance under new head coach Gary Rossi, who recently coached Del Norte-San Diego to the playoffs seven times in eight years
Wyatt Pitts
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2023
Sport: Soccer
As just a freshman last winter, Pitts helped hold Vine Valley Athletic League opponents to 2.25 goals per game and was a finalist for All-Napa County Newcomer of the Year.
“Wyatt is a club basketballer who decided to play soccer this season,” said Belinda Halloran, who was the Braves’ head coach last winter. “His dynamic energy on the ball made him a valuable defensive midfielder.”
In all the Braves expect to have 15 of last season’s 21 players back for new head coach Felipe Nieto.
Could you be dealing with crisis fatigue?
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!