Napa Valley Up & Comers: Migotto, Paez, Pitts ready to play again

He was up there again as a sophomore, with team highs of 29 hits, 21 runs, 8 doubles, 6 hit-by-pitches and 89 plate appearances. He was second among the Crushers with a .392 batting average and 11 RBIs, and third with 8 walks, and again had one of Vintage’s 4 homers.

This year, in a season canceled after just six games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Migotto hit .353 with 6 hits and 3 RBIs, a team-high 9 runs scored, and the Crushers’ only homer.

“Davide has been one of the two top hitters ever since his freshman year and he’s been the best defensive player – in multiple spots,” Vintage head coach Rich Anderson said in March, noting that Migotto has played first, second and third base.

It was tough for the Crushers to not be able to finish the season after starting 5-1, and looking like they would right the ship after going a combined 27-23 overall and 13-14 his first two years.

Anderson said Migotto is a very hard worker who has grown into his leadership role organically. He can be critical, the coach said, but in a way where peers receive that information really well.