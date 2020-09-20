Napa Valley Up & Comers: More in store for Clark, Rosenbrand, Cupp

While the Saints had another down year, the play of Cupp as a freshman was encouraging and it appears she’ll be a factor on the hardwood for next couple years.

Cupp was also an impressive member of the young St. Helena varsity softball team. As one of five freshman that made varsity in the spring, Cupp was leading the team with a .444 batting average. She had 4 singles, 4 RBI, 5 runs scored and a team-best .583 on-base percentage in the three games she played in before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cupp was likely going to be among those in the running for the County Softball Newcomer of the Year award had the season continued. But based on what she’s shown in her brief high school career so far, it’s likely this won’t be the last time she’s contending for a season award.

