Napa Valley Up & Comers: More on the horizon for Qui, Farrell and Navarro

On the season she averaged a team-high 9.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game while adding 4.7 rebounds for the Crushers, who went 10-15 overall and 5-7 in the Vine Valley Athletic League. She was one of two Napa County players selected to the first-team All-VVAL and was a County Girls Basketball Player of the Year finalist.

“Lizzie did it all for us,” head coach Joe Donohoe said. “She acclimated to the varsity level very quickly. The jump from eighth grade to running the point at this level is not easy, but she improved tremendously from week to week. She also exhibited a knack for making the big play when her team needed it most.”

While they finished fifth in league, the Crushers went 5-1 against Napa County’s other VVAL teams. Their one loss came in the first matchup of the Big Game against Napa, 46-39, which they avenged later in the season, 45-42.

Among her standout individual games, Qui had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 steals in an overtime loss to third-place Sonoma Valley and sunk a beazer-beating layup in a 58-56 win over American Canyon for the season finale.