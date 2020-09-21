Napa Valley Up & Comers: Neal, Aken, Todd looking to build on career years

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 47th edition features James Aken of American Canyon, Sam Neal of Vintage and Mea Todd of Justin-Siena.
James Aken
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2023
Sports: Wrestling, football
Aken had a stellar first year of high school competition and appears headed for a long and successful prep career.
He was one of only three American Canyon wrestlers to advance to the North Coast Section Championships, joining Zakary Raymond and Devin Garingarao. Competing in the 222-pound category, Aken finished third at the VVAL Championships before going 1-2 in the NCS Championships a week later. He faced the eventual 220-pound category champion in the first round of NCS and then split his final two matches.
If his first year on the mat is any indication of what his future holds, don’t be surprised if Aken returns to that stage at some point down the road.
Aken was also a stud for the Wolves JV football team. He had the game-winning touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion in an 8-6 win over Justin-Siena and had a rushing touchdown in the Wolves 35-28 loss to Casa Grande.
Sam Neal
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, baseball, basketball
Neal had a busy junior year to say the least, playing sports in all three seasons for the Crushers.
In the fall Neal suited up for his first season with Vintage’s varsity football team and put up some impressive numbers. He led the Crushers in receptions (12), receiving yards (282) and was tied with Cutler Low for the team lead in touchdown receptions (3).
While the Crushers did most of their damage offensively on the ground – they rushed for 2,648 yards compared to just 863 receiving yards – Neal’s playmaking ability out wide kept defenses honest.
His three touchdown receptions came in three different games. His first was on a 43-yard reception as part of his two-catch, 58-yard outing in Vintage’s 39-14 win over Casa Grande. He got his second on an 18-yard reception in Vintage’s 48-7 rout of Justin-Siena while his final and arguably most important score was a 21-yarder that helped the Crushers beat Napa in last year’s Big Game.
For the year, Neal, who doubled as a defensive back, was a second-team All-Vine Valley Athletic League selection.
Vintage may have lost a handful of potent offensive weapons from last year’s team to graduation, but the reigning VVAL champs should be in good shape with Neal returning to the fold.
After football season ended, Neal joined Vintage’s varsity boys basketball team for the winter season. He found most of his minutes off the bench in his first year at the varsity level playing on a deep Crushers team but accepted his role and made the most of his opportunities whenever his number was called.
Of Neal, a 5-foot-9 guard, Vintage boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora said: “Sam didn’t make it out to basketball until nearly December due to the successful Vintage football season. As a result, he’s had some catching up to do. He is a gifted athlete and a high-character guy. He plays great on-ball defense and can knock down the outside shot when left open. While his minutes are a bit sparing right now, I expect him to compete for more and more as the league season continues.”
Finally, Neal ended his junior year with Vintage’s varsity baseball squad in the spring. Another deep team, the Crushers were loaded with veteran talent and returners. Neal again served as a reserve and appeared in four of Vintage’s six games before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to an early end.
Despite the challenges this upcoming year could present, Neal could once again try to play for all three teams for his senior seasons.
Mea Todd
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2023
Sports: Volleyball
Todd made varsity volleyball look easy her freshman year.
The setter compiled an impressive 538 assists, 123 digs, 48 aces, 30 kills and 13 blocks for the Braves, who put together a nice season at 9-14 overall and 6-6 in league in what was slated to be a rebuilding year following the departure of several standouts.
“Mea made an immediate impact as a freshman on varsity,” said former Justin-Siena volleyball head coach Chelsea Reilley. “Her athleticism, knowledge of the game, and ability to run the offense were instrumental in our team success this season.”
Todd’s talent not only led to a solid all-around season for Justin-Siena but also earned her several individual accolades as well. She was a second team all-VVAL selection and was selected as the County Volleyball Newcomer of the Year.
“I sometimes forget she’s 14,” Reilley added. “She plays much older than she is. From the get-go, in the first preseason matches we had, against St. Pat’s and Cardinal Newman, we threw her into the deep end and she’s been just steadily getting better, Mentally, emotionally and physically, she was good to start.
“She’s definitely like a quarterback out there. She’s running things like she’s been here for years, and it’s nice to have that. It’s a hard position. You touch every ball, there’s a lot of pressure on you, and she rises to the occasion.”
