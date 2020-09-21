Napa Valley Up & Comers: Neal, Aken, Todd looking to build on career years

If his first year on the mat is any indication of what his future holds, don’t be surprised if Aken returns to that stage at some point down the road.

Aken was also a stud for the Wolves JV football team. He had the game-winning touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion in an 8-6 win over Justin-Siena and had a rushing touchdown in the Wolves 35-28 loss to Casa Grande.

Sam Neal

School: Vintage

Class of: 2021

Sports: Football, baseball, basketball

Neal had a busy junior year to say the least, playing sports in all three seasons for the Crushers.

In the fall Neal suited up for his first season with Vintage’s varsity football team and put up some impressive numbers. He led the Crushers in receptions (12), receiving yards (282) and was tied with Cutler Low for the team lead in touchdown receptions (3).

While the Crushers did most of their damage offensively on the ground – they rushed for 2,648 yards compared to just 863 receiving yards – Neal’s playmaking ability out wide kept defenses honest.