Napa Valley Up & Comers: Nelson, Phumarin and Gamsby ready to go

Nelson had only a couple of chances to pitch this year for the Saints (2-3). He closed out a season-opening 4-1 win over El Molino by getting the last two outs, after an error had broken up senior starter Caleb Granados’ perfect game bid, and went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and run scored. Nelson then went the full six innings in a 3-2 loss to Piedmont, allowing 7 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4. In a 6-0 win over Healdsburg that would be the season finale, he went 1 for 4 with a run scored.

In 2019, Nelson was the Saints’ “Iron Mike,” head coach Darrell Quirici said, pitching 83 innings, striking out 86, and posting an ERA of 2.024 and a WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) of 1.024. He hit .314 at the plate with a .446 on-base percentage and 14 RBIs.

“In our 4-0 win over Healdsburg, he gave up a single to the leadoff hitter and threw seven hitless innings after that – and, unbeknownst to me, he had a fever,” the coach said. “In a 6-4 win over Cloverdale, he gave up three hits and four runs in the first inning and didn’t give up another hit after that.