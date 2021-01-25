 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Up & Comers: Notaro, Yamada and Brooks hope to play
Up & Comers

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

Per the latest release by the California Interscholastic Federation, which govern the state’s high school sports, the first seasons of 2020-21 will be in cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field as the entire Bay Area is still in the purple tier — or “widespread” stage — of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baseball, girls lacrosse and softball will be allowed once the area is in the red tier for “substantial” stage; badminton, football, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo when it reaches the “moderate” orange tier; and basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling when it’s a yellow tier and the risk is “minimal.”

For now we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 83rd edition features Sophia Notaro of Vintage, Danielle Yamada of American Canyon, and Abby Brooks of Napa High.

Sophia Notaro

School: Vintage

Class of: 2023

Sports: Basketball, track and field

She helped lead head coach Randy Pridmore’s 2019-20 junior varsity team to a 23-2 record with a team-high 6.1 rebounds. Notaro scored a season-high 6 points against Novato.

Her track and field season started well, with a personal-record frosh-soph high jump mark of 4 feet, 10 inches that gave her second place in the Stocking Super Seven Invitational at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill. The winner, freshman Liliana Hobaugh of Justin-Siena, also topped out at 4-10 but in fewer attempts.

In the Crushers’ last meet before the COVID-19 shutdown, March 11 against visiting Sonoma Valley, Notaro posted in the varsity long jump not only a personal record but the fifth-best mark in school history, 16 feet, 3.75 inches, according to track and field head coach Dave Augustus.

Danielle Yamada

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2023

Sports: Golf, track and field

The way Yamada improved in golf as a freshman two falls ago, she could definitely be up and coming. She was shooting nine-hole scores in the mid-60s at the beginning of the season, but finished with a respectable 18-hole score of 101 at the final Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament of the year.

Golfers aren’t known to be particularly fleet-footed, but Yamada was also a sprinter on the track and field team. She notched a personal record of 28.99 seconds in the 200 meters in the March 7 Big Cat Invitational at Santa Rosa High.

In a March 11 meet at Casa Grande against the Gauchos and Justin-Siena, Yamada ran the 200 meters in 29.5 seconds to finish second, and ran the 400 in 1:12 to give the Wolves more team points.

Abby Brooks

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021

Sport: Swim/Dive

A third-year member and co-captain of the Grizzlies’ dive team, she is a leader in and out of the pool and has an impressive work ethic. Her enthusiasm has been instrumental in building the Grizzly’s dive team each year.

“Without prior experience in diving, Abby had a very big challenge to achieve all 11 dives necessary to become a varsity athlete,” said diving coach Christie Peterson. “But she was on her way to achieving that goal before the league championship meet. Fearless on her reverse dive (301c) she wason track to have at least two dives from each category.”

In 2019, Brooks notched a high score of 116 points for her six dives against Vintage. The 2020 season was cut short, but she received a score of 102 points in meets against American Canyon and Petaluma.

“2020 was Abby’s first varsity year, which will set her up for success in the 2021 season after preparing all 11 dives prior to the start of the upcoming season.”

