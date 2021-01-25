Napa Valley Up & Comers: Notaro, Yamada and Brooks hope to play

Golfers aren’t known to be particularly fleet-footed, but Yamada was also a sprinter on the track and field team. She notched a personal record of 28.99 seconds in the 200 meters in the March 7 Big Cat Invitational at Santa Rosa High.

In a March 11 meet at Casa Grande against the Gauchos and Justin-Siena, Yamada ran the 200 meters in 29.5 seconds to finish second, and ran the 400 in 1:12 to give the Wolves more team points.

Abby Brooks

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021

Sport: Swim/Dive

A third-year member and co-captain of the Grizzlies’ dive team, she is a leader in and out of the pool and has an impressive work ethic. Her enthusiasm has been instrumental in building the Grizzly’s dive team each year.

“Without prior experience in diving, Abby had a very big challenge to achieve all 11 dives necessary to become a varsity athlete,” said diving coach Christie Peterson. “But she was on her way to achieving that goal before the league championship meet. Fearless on her reverse dive (301c) she wason track to have at least two dives from each category.”