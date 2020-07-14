Napa Valley Up & Comers: Reed, Kortie, Schlatter set for senior years

The former East Vallejo Little League player, who helped Team USA’s Under-15 squad earn a gold medal at the WBSC U15 World Baseball Cup in Panama, has already committed to Oregon State.

“I would put his work ethic up there with anybody,” American Canyon head coach Matt Brown said. “It’s been fun for me to watch him and just have him be a part of our program.”

Dyron Rolling, head coach of the Vacaville Admirals, Reed’s travel ball team, said Reed has met every goal they’ve set for him.

“When you see a player like Tyree, they just don’t come along that often,” Rolling said. “They’re kind of unicorns. A five-tool guy is very hard to find at a young age.”

Reed hit .462 in four games before the COVID-19 shutdown this spring, with 5 singles, 3 RBIs and the Wolves’ only home run.

Brown said Reed told him he was going to hit this year’s home run while conferring with him moments before the bash tied up a game against former league rival Benicia.

“He knows how good he is, but he is also coachable,” Brown said. “He genuinely listens, and if it’s something that he can apply to his game and get better, he wants to do it and is eager to do it. His work ethic is tremendous.”