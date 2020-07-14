Napa Valley Up & Comers: Reed, Kortie, Schlatter set for senior years

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.
With that in mind we continue our new Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.
For our 13th edition, we’re featuring Tyree Reed of American Canyon, Tyler Korte of Vintage, and Jade Florence Schlatter of St. Helena.
Tyree Reed
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sport: Baseball
The American Canyon High baseball program was lucky to have Tyree Reed transfer in as a sophomore – and not just because Prep Baseball Report named him as the No. 1 junior in the country this past spring. After this junior season was wiped out by the coronavirus, the Wolves get him back one more year.
Reed had to sit out the first half of his 2019 season due to his move from Wood, but still ended up as Most Valuable Player of the Vine Valley Athletic League after hitting .481 with 25 hits, 19 RBIs, 8 stolen bases, 5 doubles and 4 triples in league play.
The former East Vallejo Little League player, who helped Team USA’s Under-15 squad earn a gold medal at the WBSC U15 World Baseball Cup in Panama, has already committed to Oregon State.
“I would put his work ethic up there with anybody,” American Canyon head coach Matt Brown said. “It’s been fun for me to watch him and just have him be a part of our program.”
Dyron Rolling, head coach of the Vacaville Admirals, Reed’s travel ball team, said Reed has met every goal they’ve set for him.
“When you see a player like Tyree, they just don’t come along that often,” Rolling said. “They’re kind of unicorns. A five-tool guy is very hard to find at a young age.”
Reed hit .462 in four games before the COVID-19 shutdown this spring, with 5 singles, 3 RBIs and the Wolves’ only home run.
Brown said Reed told him he was going to hit this year’s home run while conferring with him moments before the bash tied up a game against former league rival Benicia.
“He knows how good he is, but he is also coachable,” Brown said. “He genuinely listens, and if it’s something that he can apply to his game and get better, he wants to do it and is eager to do it. His work ethic is tremendous.”
Added Reed, “I like to take things day by day and just continue to focus on myself and prepare myself for whatever the next step may be,” he said. “At this point, all we do know is that I have a college scholarship and I’ve decided where I want to go. So I’m just focusing on being prepared for Oregon State and just kind of blocking out the noise.”
Tyler Kortie
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sports: Boys water polo, swim/dive
Kortie racked up 19 goals, 26 assists and 31 steals in his second varsity season for the Crushers, who finished second in the Vine Valley Athletic League after winning five straight league titles.
“Tyler’s speed is an incredible asset,” said Vintage water polo head coach Mackenzie Anderson. “His desire to learn and the increase in his aggressiveness have only made him a greater threat.”
After making the All-Napa County Boys Water Polo Team, Kortie helped lead the Vintage swim and dive team to victory in each of its first two VVAL meets.
Against Justin-Siena at Napa Valley College, Kortie claimed the 100 butterfly (55.72 seconds) and 500 free (5:09.29) and anchored the winning 400 relay team (3:35.47).
He notched second-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 fly in a meet against Sonoma Valley.
Jade Florence Schlatter
School: St. Helena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Cross country, track and field
Schlatter has put together an impressive resume in her three years of competition for the Saints cross country and track and field teams.
As a freshman, she finished sixth among North Central League I girls at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships, with the third-best time for her class. That same year in track, she finished third in the 1600, eighth in the 800 and sixth in the 3200 at the CMC Championships before going on to finish 14th in the 800 at the NCS Class A meet.
In her sophomore year of cross country she once again was the Saints’ top girl at the CMC Championships, placing 14th overall in 5000-meter race with a time of 24:30.7.
In her shortened junior year, in which Schlatter was able to compete in only cross country, she made her biggest leap yet. She finished ninth at the CMC Championships with a time of 22:21 that qualified her for the NCS Div. V Championships for the first time in her career. She went on to run a personal-best time of 22:20.1 in the three-mile race at Hayward High.
