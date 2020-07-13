Napa Valley Up & Comers: Rising stars Leonard, Young, Khan hopeful for more success next season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.

With that in mind we continue our new Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.

For our 12th edition, we’re featuring Tully Leonard of Calistoga, Noah Young of Justin-Siena and Kaliq Khan of Napa.

Tully Leonard

School: Calistoga

Class of: 2021

Sports: Girls basketball, track and field

While it was primarily the play of their guards that led the Wildcats in their consecutive historic seasons, the play of Leonard cannot be overlooked.