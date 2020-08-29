Napa Valley Up & Comers: Robinson, Hernandez, Leon missing sports

“I try to listen to the coaches; it’s pretty much nothing more than that,” he said. “If you want to put in extra work, you can go do it on your own and I go to the SAL center because it’s free.”

Hernandez competed in track and field as a sophomore. His season bests were 12.92 seconds in the 100 meters, 50.95 in the 300 hurdles, and 16 feet, 11.75 inches in the long jump. He also anchored the 4x400 relay team to a time of 4:15.46 in a home meet against American Canyon, running with fellow wrestlers Jackson Cope, Robert Gomez and Andre Fannin.

Hernandez will have to choose between wrestling and track this school year, as they will happen simultaneously in the spring.

Victoria Rose Leon

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2023

Sport: Badminton

Being a student-athlete has been pretty bittersweet for Leon so far. She was just a freshman this spring when the coronavirus came to town and canceled her only sport as soon as it had begun. But she loves the game and can’t for her sophomore season to start in February.