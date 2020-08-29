Napa Valley Up & Comers: Robinson, Hernandez, Leon missing sports

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 37th edition features Erynn Robinson of Vintage, Victoria Rose Leon of American Canyon, and Rudy Hernandez of Napa High.
Erynn Robinson
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sports: Water polo, lacrosse, swim/dive
Robinson will look to make the All-Napa County Girls Water Polo Team for a fourth season after leading the Crushers with 32 caused kickouts last fall. She added 25 goals, 37 assists, 51 steals and a 33% shooting average, touching most of the goals scored by Vintage as a team. She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for a second year in a row after tallying 13 goals, 30 assists, 27 steals and 10 caused ejections in league play.
For her prep career so far, Robinson has 90 goals, 147 assists, 179 steals and 67 caused ejections.
As an eighth-grader, Robinson played for the Napa Premier Aquatics 2016 Junior Olympic team and competed for the Central/Pacific Zone development team in the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program National Championships.
As a freshman, she stole the ball 53 times for the MEL co-champions. She also contributed 16 goals and assisted on another 12.
In 2018, playing center defense, she had a team-high 75 steals and was a 45-percent shooter, scoring 49 goals and assisting on 36. She touched 85 of the Crushers’ 145 goals, or 59 percent. In league play, she amassed 37 steals, 17 goals and 21 assists in VVAL play, touching 37-percent of the Crushers’ league goals and shooting at a 45-percent clip.
Rudy Hernandez
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field
Hernandez was one of the top defenders on the football team as a junior linebacker last fall, helping the Grizzlies finish second in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 4-2, make the playoffs, and finish 7-4 overall.
He led Napa High with 4 sacks and was eighth in tackles with 19.
“Rudy is extremely intelligent – extremely intelligent. He’s a great student and hard worker,” football head coach Richie Wessman said late last season. “He’s a leader-by-example kind of guy because you can plug him into any spot and he does it well.”
Look for Hernandez to wrestle right after football once again.
Last winter, he qualified for the North Coast Section Championships at James Logan High in Union City by placing second in his 160-pound weight class in the VVAL Championships at American Canyon.
The sport goes hand-in-hand for Hernandez and a few others on the football team.
“Wrestling forces you to have discipline and muscle memory; it all tags into tackling,” he said.
Asked of wrestling practice is as hard as football practice, Hernandez said “Probably harder.”
Hernandez likes that things are more under one’s own control as a wrestler.
“You kinda don’t have to depend on anyone, so it kinda adds value to whatever you earn,” he said. “If you get a medal or a certain place, first, second or third, you know that’s how much you’ve worked for and that’s how much you need to work on if you want to place better next time.”
Hernandez works out at the Sheriff’s Activities League gym during the offseason.
“I try to listen to the coaches; it’s pretty much nothing more than that,” he said. “If you want to put in extra work, you can go do it on your own and I go to the SAL center because it’s free.”
Hernandez competed in track and field as a sophomore. His season bests were 12.92 seconds in the 100 meters, 50.95 in the 300 hurdles, and 16 feet, 11.75 inches in the long jump. He also anchored the 4x400 relay team to a time of 4:15.46 in a home meet against American Canyon, running with fellow wrestlers Jackson Cope, Robert Gomez and Andre Fannin.
Hernandez will have to choose between wrestling and track this school year, as they will happen simultaneously in the spring.
Victoria Rose Leon
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2023
Sport: Badminton
Being a student-athlete has been pretty bittersweet for Leon so far. She was just a freshman this spring when the coronavirus came to town and canceled her only sport as soon as it had begun. But she loves the game and can’t for her sophomore season to start in February.
“I’m most excited about potentially having a complete season and having more chances to build my stamina even more for future games,” she said. “Some challenges that I think might happen during the 2021 season would be how we hold practices and games in a world still dealing with the coronavirus. Even though we as a team want to get back on the court as soon as possible, maybe we could reach that goal with everyone's health in mind.”
Leon enjoys the post-practice scrimmages as much the instruction from head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos and her staff.
“I would say that my favorite memory since the day I made (the team) so far is being able to do free play after the regular procedure for practices is complete,” she said. “It's an awesome way to put in some work in an atmosphere similar to a game.”
Badminton is one of Leon’s many extracurricular activities.
“I’m planning on continuing my journey in Key Club — I’m a proud Division 8 Baller — and Korean Cultural Club and choir, if we ever do have the chance to sing again,” she said. “Maybe I might join the Philipinx-American Cultural Club.
“Aside from my extracurricular activities, I also run an online publication called Teenagers First, which allows teens to have their voices heard in various topics of interest, as well as a platform that lets them be silly and fun.”
Ramos noticed Leon’s work ethic from the start.
“Victoria stood out during tryouts mostly because she goes out and gives her best, even when she is still in the early stages of learning the basics of badminton,” the coach said. “I remember she wasn't cleared yet but she showed up three days in a row, observing and absorbing the techniques and my coaching style from the sidelines. This showed her dedication to the team and to the sport from the start.”
