Napa Valley Up & Comers: Robledo, Torres and Bacci rising fall sport stars

With just 16 varsity games under his belt, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back/linebacker already holds the school records for:

Single-season rushing yards (2,215)

Single-season rushing touchdowns (33)

Single-game rushing yards (329)

Career rushing yards (2,998)

He’s also second in career rushing touchdowns with 44, two behind Charles Bertoli’s record of 46, is second for most single-game touchdowns scored with six, and has the second, third and fourth spots on the school’s single-game rushing yards list.

Robledo was a Napa County Football Newcomer of the Year finalist after his brief freshman season and was named a finalist for County Football Player of the Year after his record-shattering sophomore season, when he was also the only underclassman to make the North Central League I all-league first-team offense. He was also named the NCS Football Sophomore of the Year by Prep2Prep.com and was selected to Cal-Hi Sports All-State team as a second-team offensive selection in the small school category.