Napa Valley Up & Comers: Salvestrin, Oda, Jurgens coming off strong sophomore years

Salvestrin, who has a long history of playing on competitive club teams, has twice been named a finalist for the Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year award and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team this past year. She also received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.

While wins have still been hard to come by for the Braves, Salvestrin will be among the best returning players in the county and league for her junior season.

“Tessa wants to play high-level college soccer and her mindset is to be the best,” said Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. “She had a great year but could have been better and should have been better but that’s because I am her coach and I know and believe in the potential she has and I have been there more than once as a player and have created players who have been there.”

Salvestrin also went out for softball this past spring and was off to a torrid start before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In five games, she was batting .722 (team-high) with 13 hits in 18 plate appearances with 12 RBIs (team-high), 8 doubles (team-high) and a home run.