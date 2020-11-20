Napa Valley Up & Comers: Sanchez, Cushing and Allen ready to play

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.

With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 61st edition features Annie Sanchez of Napa High, Jordan Allen of Vintage, and Aidan Cushing of Justin-Siena.

Annie Sanchez

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021

Sport: Soccer

Sanchez was the Grizzlies’ leading scorer two seasons ago after getting called up from the junior varsity just after the season started, and scored a late goal against American Canyon to secure Napa High’s only Vine Valley Athletic League win that year.