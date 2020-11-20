Napa Valley Up & Comers: Sanchez, Cushing and Allen ready to play

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 61st edition features Annie Sanchez of Napa High, Jordan Allen of Vintage, and Aidan Cushing of Justin-Siena.
Annie Sanchez
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
Sanchez was the Grizzlies’ leading scorer two seasons ago after getting called up from the junior varsity just after the season started, and scored a late goal against American Canyon to secure Napa High’s only Vine Valley Athletic League win that year.
Another sophomore who was called up later that season, Ava Dominguez, would have to carry the brunt of the scoring last winter, however, as Sanchez had to miss her entire junior season due to an injury. But head coach Milton Gallegos is excited to have Sanchez back.
“Annie is currently healthy and eager to rejoin the team for her senior year,” he said. “In her sophomore year, she demonstrated a strong work ethic and brought a level of enthusiasm to the team that other players fed off of. Her return will help us get back to a balanced-scoring front line that we haven't had for some time.”
Jordan Allen
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Softball
The Crushers were 3-1-1 and hoping to vie for the Vine Valley Athletic League title this past spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in March. They had finished 14-7 overall and 8-4 in the VVAL in 2019, in a three-way tie for second place with American Canyon and Petaluma behind champion Napa High.
One of the players giving them hope this year was Allen, who started in center field for the third straight season and was the team’s lone junior. The lefty-hitting leadoff batter hit .385 with 5 hits in the five games.
“Jordan is a wonderful kid with a tremendous amount of athleticism,” head coach Robert Poppe said. “She leads stretches and warm-ups at practice, and uses her voice at practice to help communicate with her teammates as far as positioning and back-up responsibilities go.”
Hopefully she has a few fellow seniors to lead the team when softball revs back up in March — pandemic permitting, of course.
Aidan Cushing
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, basketball, lacrosse
As if leading the 2019 Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team with 82 points as a freshman wasn’t eye-opening enough, Cushing played three varsity sports as a sophomore in 2019-20.
He led the 2019 lacrosse Braves — who picked up their program’s first-ever North Coast Section playoff wins, over Terra Linda and Bishop O’Dowd — with 42 assists and was third with 40 goals despite missing three games.
Boys lacrosse head coach John Murray noted early that season that Casa Grande, which was leading the Vine Valley Athletic League at the time, put its best defender on Cushing.
“He’s a midfielder who fits perfectly into our offense and he’s really been crushing it,” Murray said. “The position utilizes his playmaking skills where he has multiple options to pass or score. We’re really lucky to have him.”
Come fall, Cushing led the junior varsity football team in receiving. That led to him getting his first-ever varsity action in the North Coast Section playoffs. He not only played in the Braves’ 55-14 rout of Lower Lake in the first round, but also caught an 11-yard touchdown pass.
He then played his first varsity basketball season, on a young team with only two seniors that tied Napa and Casa Grande for fifth and last place at 3-9 in the VVAL. The Braves made the playoffs, however, losing to University and finishing 10-17 overall.
Another playoff appearance looked certain for Cushing in lacrosse this past spring, when the Braves got off to a 5-1 start. But, of course, the pandemic had the last say.
