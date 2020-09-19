Napa Valley Up & Comers: Scott, Phinney and Mendoza ready to go

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 45th edition features Natalie Scott of Vintage, Caitlyn Mendoza of American Canyon, and Angelina Phinney of Justin-Siena.
Natalie Scott
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sports: Cross country, wrestling
Out of the three girls and one boy who represented Napa County at this year’s state wrestling meet in February, only Natalie Scott had multiple wins. Just a sophomore competing at 116 pounds at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, she went 2-2, pinning a senior and a junior from Southern California schools before getting eliminated by a SoCal senior with a 7-2 loss.
“Natalie came off the strongest outing of the season for the team,” wrestling head coach Maika Watanabe said recently. “She was putting together strong matches and wrestled competitively against some of the best wrestlers in the state. She already has really good defense, so we started to build on her offensive moves, which resulted in the improvement.
“This coming season she is looking at a return to state and earn a spot on the podium.”
After winning the Vine Valley Athletic League title, Scott reached the state meet by going 6-1 and placing third at the North Coast Section Championships.
“Her aggression to attack opponents is what is helping her wrestle great matches,” Watanabe said after that meet.
In the two-day section meet at Albany High, she won her first two matches and, after falling in the quarterfinals, racked up four straight consolation-round victories.
“I lost by one point and it was because I gave up a stalling point to the girl who placed second, and I’d beaten her before,” Scott recalled. “I was like, ‘That could have been me in the finals,’ but I got third.”
She and teammate Leilani Frazer got started in the sport through the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League club when they were just second-graders, and last winter both qualified for state.
“Leilani pushes me a lot,” Scott said in February. “Last year I wasn’t motivated at all, but this season I really picked it up. I started pushing myself and she helped so much. She’s like she’s my biggest fan.”
Added Frazer, “Once she put that effort in, she just skyrocketed. It just took time because mentally, wrestling’s really hard.”
Scott plans to return in December for her second season of cross country, a sport that’s usually over by then. Her wrestling season won’t start until March, when the state meet usually wraps up that sport. Such is life with COVID-19 guidelines.
Cross country seems to only help Scott on the mat.
“It was a super good environment and was super good conditioning,” she said in February. “One of the girls on the (wrestling) team was like ‘I need to cut weight and go for a run’ and I said ‘OK, let’s go,’ and we ran like five miles before practice. I love it, and I don’t get as gassed during matches. I did cheerleading after wrestling last year and I missed wrestling. I was one of the better JV runners and the coach said ‘You’re actually doing really good because I think you have like that wrestling mentality.’ I don’t give up.”
Angelina Phinney
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sport: Water polo, swimming
The Braves’ third-year attacker tallied 39 goals, 18 assists and 22 steals and was named to the All-Napa County Girls Water Polo Team last fall.
“Lina is a solid player who helped us in our successful season,” head coach Jane Hansen said. “She had several moments of shining when the team needed it.”
Phinney helped the Braves share the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with Napa High the last two seasons under different head coaches, Fabian Camacho and Jane Hansen.
Phinney is also coming back for her fourth season as a key member of the swim team.
Caitlyn Mendoza
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2023
Sport: Badminton
Mendoza was excited to play a high school sport for the first time this past spring, when the badminton season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But along with extracurricular activities such as chorus — for which she said she’ll be a “section leader next year — and youth group and dabbling in photography, she plans to go back out for the team in the spring.
“My favorite memory is rallying with my closest friends, Katelyn, Emily and Ke’shawn,” she said of last season. “It was free time after practice and the four of us had so much fun. It’s simple yet meaningful.
“Some challenges that I foresee in the future season is not being agile enough, since this past season I didn’t have enough court time. To help myself, I will be sure to communicate with my partner as well as get in practice as much as I can.”
Head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos said Mendoza’s biggest fan is her mother, who also played the sport in school and passed on her love of the sport.
“Caitlyn has a smile that will make you feel like you are on a team that embodies the word ‘family,’” Ramos said. “Over time, she has been able to quicken her skills and improve her racquet handling skills. She often stays behind after JV and exhibition players have been excused to go home, and watches the varsity play their practice games.
“Caitlyn is interested in playing girls doubles. But I know that when her skills develop further and her coaches see her approaching her potential, she will be able to train in a way that could make her a player that can play both doubles and mixed doubles.”
