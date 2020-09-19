Napa Valley Up & Comers: Scott, Phinney and Mendoza ready to go

“My favorite memory is rallying with my closest friends, Katelyn, Emily and Ke’shawn,” she said of last season. “It was free time after practice and the four of us had so much fun. It’s simple yet meaningful.

“Some challenges that I foresee in the future season is not being agile enough, since this past season I didn’t have enough court time. To help myself, I will be sure to communicate with my partner as well as get in practice as much as I can.”

Head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos said Mendoza’s biggest fan is her mother, who also played the sport in school and passed on her love of the sport.

“Caitlyn has a smile that will make you feel like you are on a team that embodies the word ‘family,’” Ramos said. “Over time, she has been able to quicken her skills and improve her racquet handling skills. She often stays behind after JV and exhibition players have been excused to go home, and watches the varsity play their practice games.

“Caitlyn is interested in playing girls doubles. But I know that when her skills develop further and her coaches see her approaching her potential, she will be able to train in a way that could make her a player that can play both doubles and mixed doubles.”