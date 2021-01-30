Napa Valley Up & Comers: Seasons get close for Nutt, Snider, Borsetto

Josephine Borsetto

School: Vintage

Class of: 2021

Sports: Cross country, track and field

The Crushers return their top three runners from last year’s Vine Valley Athletic League champion squad in seniors Mary Deeik, Tamara Hernandez and Borsetto, respectively, though Borsetto has taken the team on her shoulders as much as anybody.

“Josephine has been preparing for our season since last summer, when we thought that we could possibly compete in the fall and has used the challenges that the pandemic has brought to make herself grow as a runner,” said cross country head coach Shari Costanzo.

“She’s led this team through the pandemic with her dedication and perseverance. When we were unable to run together as a team, she participated in all of our Zoom workout sessions and organized socially-distanced runs and helped get the team together on a runner-tracking social media group.”

Assistant coach Brian Pruyn said Borsetto leads by example.