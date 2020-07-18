Napa Valley Up & Comers: Senior year for Deeik, Harrington, Espejo

“Sometimes when you do more than one sport, your body gets fit, strong and durable many different ways,” Pruyn said. “I think Mary’s soccer has really helped her as a runner, and hopefully her running helps in soccer.”

Deeik might have to drop at least one of her sports this 2020-21 senior year if the CIF, North Coast Section or VVAL decides to hold two of her sports at the same time due to coronavirus-related rescheduling.

Cross country has been her most successful sport. She will look to qualify for her fourth state meet this school year after placing 76th out of 203 runners in Division 2 last fall, clocking 19:00.4 in the 5K race at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Before her first state meet as a freshman, Deeik said she thought she could run cross country because she “had good stamina” running the mile in middle school.