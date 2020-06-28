Napa Valley Up & Comers: Shanker, Lex and Garcia set for more sports

“Priyanka is really athletic and plays cool under pressure. It’s been great to coach her the last two years,” Justin-Siena head coach Jim Reilly said after the match. “We’re just proud as a team that she represents the school and the sport so well. Her upside potential is huge.”

Five days later, Justin-Siena absorbed its only team defeat of the season with a 5-2 NCS Division II playoff loss to Head-Royce. Six days after that, Shanker won the NCS Division II singles crown at Napa Valley College. Seeded No. 1, she beat a senior who was the defending section champion, second-seeded Olive Maunupau of San Francisco’s Lick-Wilmerding, 6-3, 6-2.

She practiced with sister Parvathi, who will be a senior this year after skipping high school tennis as a junior.

“As they are only a grade apart, we are happy they have one another and motivate each other at school and at tennis,” said their mother, Seena.

Shanker had to tough out her toughest match of the season in her opener, a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 nailbiter over San Marin’s Hannah Lam-Truong, before trouncing Branson’s Anna Larner 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Lessons she took from Chris Kubicka at Napa Valley Country Club and Dave Zamarripa in St. Helena paid off.