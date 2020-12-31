Napa Valley Up & Comers: Shea, Chatagnier and Briseno ready to go

“He’s a very physical and energetic player that does a lot of the defensive dirty work in the middle,” co-coach Javier Covarrubias said recently. “We’re excited about Luke continuing to be one of anchors in the middle.”

Shea, who was coming off a JV season in which he scored a few goals, also played Optimist Youth Basketball last winter for Napa Valley Orthopedics and had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double in one game. He was also on this year’s first Vintage boys lacrosse team, before its season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cole Chatagnier

School: Justin-Siena

Class of: 2022

Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field

The Fairfield resident helped the Braves’ junior varsity football team go 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League as a wide receiver, linebacker and tri-captain.

Using wrestling experience from the University of North Carolina’s Tarheel Camp, he turned in a solid season on the mat. It ended in the VVAL Championships at American Canyon with a fifth-place finish at 147 pounds.