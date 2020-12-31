Napa Valley Up & Comers: Shea, Chatagnier and Briseno ready to go

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per the youth sports guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health on Dec. 14, the first season of 2020-21 high school sports are now scheduled to begin Jan. 25 at the earliest. That date will be reevaluated by Jan. 4, however, depending on a county’s color tier of COVID-19 risk. The rest of the sports are slated to start in March.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 77th edition features Luke Shea of Vintage, Axel Briseno of Napa High, and Cole Chatagnier of Justin-Siena.
Luke Shea
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer, Lacrosse
Shea had maybe one assist in the stat book in his first varsity season last winter, though one couldn't miss his bright yellow hair whipping around as he outhustled everybody from his defensive midfielder or outside back position.
He helped the Crushers post seven shutouts and hold opponents to 25 goals in 21 games for the season.
“He’s a very physical and energetic player that does a lot of the defensive dirty work in the middle,” co-coach Javier Covarrubias said recently. “We’re excited about Luke continuing to be one of anchors in the middle.”
Shea, who was coming off a JV season in which he scored a few goals, also played Optimist Youth Basketball last winter for Napa Valley Orthopedics and had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double in one game. He was also on this year’s first Vintage boys lacrosse team, before its season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cole Chatagnier
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field
The Fairfield resident helped the Braves’ junior varsity football team go 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League as a wide receiver, linebacker and tri-captain.
Using wrestling experience from the University of North Carolina’s Tarheel Camp, he turned in a solid season on the mat. It ended in the VVAL Championships at American Canyon with a fifth-place finish at 147 pounds.
“He didn’t come to us with a youth wrestling team background, so he has relied much on his physical gifts and has contributed to in our varsity dual lineup,” wrestling co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “In tournaments, he wrestled on our developmental Blue Squad and by season’s end he was competing on our veteran Red Squad.
“We're always excited when a football player joins the program. Cole’s gridiron background has helped him pick up the sport fairly quickly. Going into his third season with us, Cole will be an experienced upperclassmen and is ready to be one of our big guns in 2021.”
As a frosh-soph boys competitor in track and field, Chatagnier anchored the 4x100 relay team to a winning time of 46.4 seconds in a sweep of American Canyon and host Casa Grande in Petaluma on March 11. That final meet of the pandemic-shortened season also saw Chatagnier win the 300 hurdles with a very fast personal record (43.8 seconds) that led the league, and place third in the 100 meters (12.2).
Axel Briseno
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sport: Wrestling
He wrapped up his junior season by placing eighth in the 132-pound class with a 4-3 record in the two-day North Coast Section Championships at James Logan High in Union City.
Briseno won his opener by pin (6:00) and lost his second by decision (12-3), to the eventual third-placer. But he won three consolation matches, by pin (2:24), decision (5-2) and pin (1:49) before losing 7-4 to the fifth-placer. He lost the seventh-place match, 9-0, finishing his season with a 31-12 record.
