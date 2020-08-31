Napa Valley Up & Comers: Snider, Bennett, Young looking to take next steps

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 39th edition features Dylan Snider of Napa High, Amaree Bennett of American Canyon and Krista Young of Vintage.
Dylan Snider
School: Napa
Class of: 2022
Sports: Baseball
Snider is an athlete with several years left to play high school sports but he probably still wishes he had been able to finish what he started in the spring.
A JV call-up midway through his freshman year, Snider had gotten off to a torrid start for the Grizzlies on the diamond in what was going to be his first full year on varsity. Splitting time between third base and catcher, Snider was hitting .438 with, a double, a triple, 4 RBIs and 5 runs scored in the five games Napa was able to play before the coronavirus pandemic shut the season down.
Snider was even better defensively in those five games, recording 19 putouts and two assists with zero errors.
As a JV player in 2019, Snider batted .333 with 6 RBIs and 4 doubles in 19 games before getting called up towards the end of the league season. In his first varsity experience, he batted .143 with an RBI and two doubles in 16 plate appearances.
While robbed of a chance to put together a strong first full varsity season, Snider is just getting started, says Napa head coach Jason Chatham.
“He is an absolute stud behind the plate and at the plate,” Chatham said. “You can find him working out nonstop to get better, including running the inclines of Westwood Hills with weights in his backpack. Nobody, and I mean nobody, outworks this kid. Dylan has a knack for finding the barrel. In the conversation of best juniors in the Napa area, it is not complete without him on this list.”
Snider has also played for Optimist Youth Basketball and the Napa Valley Crushers travel baseball team.
Amaree Bennett
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sports: Basketball
Last season was Bennett’s first with the Wolves varsity squad but she stepped up and immediately became one of the team’s leaders.
As one of three team captains, Bennett’s duties went beyond the scorebook. She still contributed 4.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the 9-18 Wolves but her leadership on a team with two seniors and seven underclassmen was invaluable. For the season, the Register named her a finalist for the County Girls Basketball Newcomer of the Year award.
A year prior, as a sophomore on JV, Bennett averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game and scored in double digits ten times.
Bennett clearly has the talent to be a solid varsity player. And now with a year of varsity experience, she’ll hopefully get the chance to show it off this upcoming season.
Krista Young
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sports: Volleyball
Young made the most of her first year as a varsity starter as she quickly became a key supporting player for the Crushers, which shared the league title crown with Sonoma Valley last season.
While limited stats are available from Young’s 2019 season, the libero/outside hitter had a big hand in Vintage’s successful campaign. Head coach Kelly Porter said that the sophomore was an “excellent passer” and attacker as she transitioned to the middle near the end of the season.
“(Krista was an) all-around player and contributor this season,” Porter said. “Amazing teammate and her jump touch was impressive.”
Young finished the season as a finalist for the County Volleyball Newcomer of the Year award and will look to take another step forward when she returns for her junior year this upcoming season.
