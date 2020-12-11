Napa Valley Up & Comers: Sta Rosa, Scheumann and Alexander return

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 71st edition features Julia Scheumann of Vintage, Liam Alexander of Justin-Siena, and Mekhai Sta Rosa of American Canyon.
Mekhai Sta Rosa
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2022
Sport: Wrestling
It's a huge plus for a wrestler to be able to stay at the same weight year after year, like Sta Rosa has at 106 pounds for the Wolves. As a sophomore in his second season as a starter last winter, he placed fourth at the American Canyon Wolves Classic and went 2-0 in dual meets.
“Mekhai is going to be one of our top veteran returners,” said head coach Rick Manibusan. “He started with no experience as a freshman, got his confidence as a sophomore, and now is a well-rounded 106-pounder for us. We’re looking for good things from him this season.”
The coach just hopes Sta Rosa gets to wrestle as a junior this spring.
“I am trying to be optimistic in having a wrestling season this year,” Manibusan said. “With all the restrictions and setbacks, it really puts a strain on the school and community. I do hope that we all work together in helping each other get through all this.
“I know the athletes are anxious to get back on the mat. We are just waiting to get clearance from the district and CIF to start contact. Before we start any conditioning on school grounds, each athlete needs to be cleared to participate. Unfortunately, since it is not our season (until March at the earliest), athletic clearance is not open for those out of season to complete paperwork for clearance.
“Most of the (wrestlers) are into other sports like football, water polo and cross country. With those not in a sport, we will be implementing our school resource using PLT4M, a video platform where we assign conditioning videos for the team to log in and perform workouts assigned by us. We will also utilize Zoom and Google Meet for team meetings. We do plan on team cohort conditioning after the holidays if it is permitted.”
Julia Scheumann
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sports: Volleyball, track and field
Even though her volleyball team won the Vine Valley Athletic League title in her junior season last fall, Scheumann has decided to put all her efforts into track and field for the Crushers.
“Julia talked with me back in the summer and shared her decision to not play volleyball her senior year so she could focus on track. Sounds like she may have some opportunities there,” volleyball head coach Kelly Porter said. “I worked with her for three years with volleyball and Julia was a joy to coach. She was an unassuming athlete with her quickness and jumping ability.
“She was a middle blocker, a position that not everyone can embrace. She came across as shy with her calm presence on court and was an in-the-moment player. She didn’t get caught up in the hype and always stayed humble. She did her job on court consistently and was a key part of our success winning a pennant last season. I wish Julia all the best with her future endeavors and hope that her track future continues beyond her high school years.”
In her last meet of the COVID-shortened track and field season, against visiting Sonoma Valley on March 11, Scheumann posted personal records while winning the 400 meters (1:02.74) and 300 hurdles (49.34) and placing second in the long jump (14 feet, 10.75 inches).
She also notched her PR in the long jump last spring, 15 feet, at the Stocking Super Seven Invitational at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.
“Julia worked hard and was prepared for when the season started,” track and field head coach Dave Augustus said. “Even after we were shut down last spring, she continued to work on her craft with the hopes of competing. I'm looking forward to seeing how the 2021 season will unfold so Julia can show that she can compete at the next level.”
Liam Alexander
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sports: Cross country, track and field
He finished his ultra-brief sophomore season of Vintage track and field by winning the 800 meters in 2:13.4 and posting personal records in the 1600 (4:55.5) and 3200 (12:06.4) with third-place finishes in a home meet against Sonoma Valley on March 11.
It would not only be the final meet of Alexander’s season, but also of his time running for the Crushers. Now a junior down Trower Avenue at Justin-Siena, he hopes to be facing his former teammates in both of his sports.
Alexander placed eighth in the varsity race at the Vine Valley Athletic League championship meet on Nov. 16, 2019 at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa with a personal record of 16 minutes, 51.8 seconds for the 3.05-mile distance.
After attending St. John’s Lutheran School, where he was a 2017-18 Eagle Award winner, he notched as a freshman what remains his 3.0-mile PR, 16:23.2, at the North Coast Section Championships to place 26th in Division 3.
At last year's NCS meet, running in Division 2, he placed 59th in 16:39. He'll come into this cross country season as the third-fastest Napa County boy on paper, behind two runners from Napa High.
