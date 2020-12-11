Napa Valley Up & Comers: Sta Rosa, Scheumann and Alexander return

The coach just hopes Sta Rosa gets to wrestle as a junior this spring.

“I am trying to be optimistic in having a wrestling season this year,” Manibusan said. “With all the restrictions and setbacks, it really puts a strain on the school and community. I do hope that we all work together in helping each other get through all this.

“I know the athletes are anxious to get back on the mat. We are just waiting to get clearance from the district and CIF to start contact. Before we start any conditioning on school grounds, each athlete needs to be cleared to participate. Unfortunately, since it is not our season (until March at the earliest), athletic clearance is not open for those out of season to complete paperwork for clearance.

“Most of the (wrestlers) are into other sports like football, water polo and cross country. With those not in a sport, we will be implementing our school resource using PLT4M, a video platform where we assign conditioning videos for the team to log in and perform workouts assigned by us. We will also utilize Zoom and Google Meet for team meetings. We do plan on team cohort conditioning after the holidays if it is permitted.”

