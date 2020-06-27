Napa Valley Up & Comers: Stewart, Gauger and Taylor look to build on strong seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the 2019-2020 school year now in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff is turning its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It's not a matter of if, but when.

With that in mind, we're debuting today our new Up & Comers series, which will highlight rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.

For our first edition, we're featuring Croix Stewart of American Canyon High, Sarah Gauger of Vintage High and Ashtlyn Taylor of St. Helena High.

Croix Stewart

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2022

Sports: Track and field, football

Stewart only has one full year of high school track and field under his belt but has already established himself as one of the premier sprinters in Northern California.