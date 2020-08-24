Napa Valley Up & Comers: Thweatt, Schwarze, Smith set for even better junior years

Dylan Smith

On the gridiron, the running back/linebacker was a standout two-way player who earned second-team All-VVAL honors. He’ll be the Crushers top returning rusher a year after accounting for 404 yards on the ground on 37 carries in 10 games with 5 touchdowns. Defensively, Smith finished fourth on the team in total tackles with 63 and will be the second-leading tackler returning next season. He also had a team-high 7 tackles for loss last year.

“Dylan Smith was extremely vital to our success last year as a sophomore,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach told Napa Sports News in July. “He is an extremely tough individual who excelled on both sides of the ball as well as special teams. Dylan was very versatile and could play the edge for us or move back into coverage and excel there defensively. In addition, he adds tremendous speed to a traditionally not speedy team. I have yet to see him get caught from behind with the ball in his hands and he makes our midline, belly, and option (dive) game a TD threat at all times. … The thing I am most proud of Dylan was that he understood his opportunity to learn about the game and was very open-minded and opportunistic to the concepts we dialed up for him. In addition, he was able to learn to play with passion without the emotional aspect that led to numerous penalties (during) his freshman year. We are very excited about Dylan’s future in the program.”