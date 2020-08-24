Napa Valley Up & Comers: Thweatt, Schwarze, Smith set for even better junior years

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 34th edition features Sydney Thweatt of Justin-Siena, Nathan Schwarze of Napa and Dylan Smith of Vintage.
Sydney Thweatt
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sports: Track and field
Even with just one full season under her belt, Thweatt is already well on her way to becoming one of the better sprinters in Braves history.
As a freshman, Thweatt won the Vine Valley Athletic League title in the 200 and then a week later went on to run a personal-best time of 26.59 seconds in the North Coast Section Redwood Empire Meet, a time that qualified her for the NCS Meet of Champions.
Thweatt also set the school record in the 400 and finished second in event at both the VVAL Championships and NCS Redwood Empire Meet. She ran her PR, 58.51, in the latter meet.
Thweatt was also a key member of the Braves sprint relay teams. In the 4x100, she helped the Braves to a second-place finish at both the VVAL Championships and the Redwood Empire Meet and in the 4x400 she helped the Braves to a third-place finish at the VVALs.
Thweatt was poised to have another dominant season this past spring had the COVID-19 pandemic not brought things to halt after just two meets. She had added the 300 hurdles to her repertoire and was looking to improve on her already great marks in her other events.
While she didn’t get the opportunity to see that through this year, Thweatt still has two years of high school competition left, and head coach Tracy Martin believes the best is yet to come.
“(Sydney is) the most dominant female VVAL sprinter the league has seen in many years,” said Martin. “She had the capacity to win four league titles this year and march any or all of those events right to the Meet of Champions.”
Nathan Schwarze
School: Napa
Class of: 2022
Sports: Wrestling, water polo, football
Schwarze began his high school career in the pool as a member of the Grizzlies water polo team but has since become a rising star for the school’s wrestling team.
He suited up for the Grizzlies varsity water polo squad his freshman year and tallied two goals, six assists and five steals in 16 of Napa’s 22 matches in fall 2018.
He stuck with the sport for his sophomore year but also discovered he excelled as a wrestler as well. He came on strong his first season on the mat, making quick work of JV competition early in the year before jumping up to the varsity level where he stayed for the majority of the season.
On the year, the Grizzlies went 4-2 in dual league meets this past season, including beating Vintage to reclaim the Big Game crown for the first time in four seasons. Schwarze, who beat out a senior for the starting spot and dropped 10 pounds to wrestle in the 154-pound category, had a big hand in that result as he defeated Niko Smith in 1:37.
“I think Nathan Schwarze was probably our best guy tonight,” Napa High head coach Ignacio Franco said. “He’s been busting his butt to make weight. Everybody’s been adjusting weights. Unfortunately when we have wrestle-offs, one guy’s got to go and it was tough to see a couple of the seniors lose their spots. But Nathan’s been wrestling really well and he wrestled a great match tonight.”
Schwarze went on to finish as a runner-up in the 154-pound category in the VVAL Championships, a mark that qualified him for the NCS Championships. He ended his season by going 2-2 at that event.
Already established in the pool and on the mat, Schwarze appears to be trying his hand at a new sport. He was working out with the Napa High football team during voluntary offseason workouts this summer.
Dylan Smith
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, wrestling
By all accounts, Smith had an outstanding sophomore season of competition for the Crushers.
On the gridiron, the running back/linebacker was a standout two-way player who earned second-team All-VVAL honors. He’ll be the Crushers top returning rusher a year after accounting for 404 yards on the ground on 37 carries in 10 games with 5 touchdowns. Defensively, Smith finished fourth on the team in total tackles with 63 and will be the second-leading tackler returning next season. He also had a team-high 7 tackles for loss last year.
Vintage went 10-2 overall in 2019 and completed its second straight undefeated league title run.
“Dylan Smith was extremely vital to our success last year as a sophomore,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach told Napa Sports News in July. “He is an extremely tough individual who excelled on both sides of the ball as well as special teams. Dylan was very versatile and could play the edge for us or move back into coverage and excel there defensively. In addition, he adds tremendous speed to a traditionally not speedy team. I have yet to see him get caught from behind with the ball in his hands and he makes our midline, belly, and option (dive) game a TD threat at all times. … The thing I am most proud of Dylan was that he understood his opportunity to learn about the game and was very open-minded and opportunistic to the concepts we dialed up for him. In addition, he was able to learn to play with passion without the emotional aspect that led to numerous penalties (during) his freshman year. We are very excited about Dylan’s future in the program.”
Smith also excelled for the Vintage wrestling team last year. He won the VVAL title in the 184-pound category and then went 3-2 at the NCS Championship Meet, while his brother, Dominic, advanced all the way to the state meet.
