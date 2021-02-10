Napa Valley Up & Comers: Waits almost over for Martin, Wright, Tubridy

Sports: Football, track and field

He was only a sophomore in 2019 when he started at cornerback for the varsity Braves, helping them finish tied for fourth in the VVAL at 3-3, reach the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs and go 8-4 overall.

In track and field, Martin was part of a 4x100 relay team that recorded the second-fastest frosh-soph time in school history — 46.4 seconds — in a March 11 meet at Casa Grande against the Gauchos and American Canyon. Only a 1977 quartet’s clocking of 46.04 has been faster.

“They were very close to breaking the record in just those initial weeks of last season. They were working hard to break it and I do think they would have done so in a normal season,” head coach Tracy Martin said of Caden Parlett, Eric Gutierrez, Cole Chatagnier and her son. “They all will take their talents to varsity this season, so they will focus on new records to break.”

Martin also posted a personal record in the 100 meters of 12.0 seconds at the meet in Petaluma.

Morgan Wright

School: Vintage

Class of: 2021

Sports: Tennis, lacrosse