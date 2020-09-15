Napa Valley Up & Comers: Watch out for Cutting, Garcia and Ramirez

As a tight end/running back/middle linebacker, Cutting did a bit of everything on the gridiron for the 9-3 Saints. Offensively, he finished third on the team in total touchdowns with six. Two of those scores came on the ground, where he also racked up 192 yards on 28 carries. The other four came via pass, giving Cutting the sole team lead in that category. Cutting only made six receptions for 100 yards last season but he found the end zone on over half of those.

For as good as he was as an offensive player, he had a bigger impact on defense. Cutting was the team leader in total tackles (107), solo tackles (63), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (5) and chipped in two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

For his prowess as a defender, Cutting was selected to the First-Team All-North Central League I defensive team and was a finalist for the County Football Defensive Player of the Year award.

“George plays the game of football passionately and with great energy,” said St. Helena football head coach Brandon Farrell. “His improvement from his sophomore year to his junior year was evident from the first day of practice. He had two key interceptions versus St. Pat’s and Lower Lake to propel us to those victories.”