Napa Valley Up & Comers: Watch out for Cutting, Garcia and Ramirez

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 42nd edition features George Cutting of St. Helena, Stephen Ramirez of Vintage and Kiana Garcia of American Canyon.
George Cutting
School: St. Helena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, basketball
Cutting is positioned to be one of the premier athletes at St. Helena this school year.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Cutting is coming off stellar junior seasons for both the Saints varsity boys basketball and football teams.
As a tight end/running back/middle linebacker, Cutting did a bit of everything on the gridiron for the 9-3 Saints. Offensively, he finished third on the team in total touchdowns with six. Two of those scores came on the ground, where he also racked up 192 yards on 28 carries. The other four came via pass, giving Cutting the sole team lead in that category. Cutting only made six receptions for 100 yards last season but he found the end zone on over half of those.
For as good as he was as an offensive player, he had a bigger impact on defense. Cutting was the team leader in total tackles (107), solo tackles (63), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (5) and chipped in two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
For his prowess as a defender, Cutting was selected to the First-Team All-North Central League I defensive team and was a finalist for the County Football Defensive Player of the Year award.
“George plays the game of football passionately and with great energy,” said St. Helena football head coach Brandon Farrell. “His improvement from his sophomore year to his junior year was evident from the first day of practice. He had two key interceptions versus St. Pat’s and Lower Lake to propel us to those victories.”
Turning to basketball, Cutting averaged 4.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game his junior season for the Saints. As one of the taller players on the team, Cutting held down the paint as the team’s primary interior defender and averaged a team-high 1.2 blocks per game. His strength, size and motor made opposing players think twice about driving to the hoop. At season’s end, Cutting was named a finalist for the County Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year award.
“George was a tenacious defender and rugged rebounder,” St. Helena head boys basketball coach Jim Gamble said. “He has a huge upside to his game. It’ll be fun to watch George his senior season.”
Stephen Ramirez
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Wrestling
Ramirez is hoping for better luck as a senior after being unable to finish the last two seasons, including his sophomore year due to injury.
Last winter looked promising for the 145-pounder after he went 4-1 and placed third at San Marin’s Green & Gold Invitational in Novato and going 3-2 at the prestigious Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno.
He was probably one of a very few wrestlers at the Reno tournament, aside from the champions, who didn’t get pinned at all. Ramirez won 7-0 and 5-1 decisions and lost 8-4 and 11-8 decisions.
But he had to focus on his school work after that and never got to show his stuff at the Vine Valley Athletic League or North Coast Section championship meets.
"As a senior, Stephen is looking to finish out his high school career towards the top of NCS,” head coach Maika Watanabe said. “He is very technical and can scramble in many situations, which gives him an advantage. He is one of those wrestlers that is fun to watch and you only have to give minor instructions when coaching in the corner."
Kiana Garcia
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2023
Sport: Badminton
This is the only sport for most of the Wolves who play it, though most of them have numerous other extracurricular activities. Garcia shows her footwork not only hitting birdies, but as a member of the school’s Polynesian club as a dancer.
“I have danced competitively (and) at school events and games,” Garcia said. “It is one of my passions to spread the beautiful culture through dance.
“With badminton, I am able to make new friends and see what I am capable of. It provided a healthy outlet for my interest in sports while also giving me something to look forward to after school. This, in turn, has made me a better student as well.”
She only wished her freshman season had been longer this year, but it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in early March.
“A favorite memory of mine was during our last practice,” she recalled. “Coincidentally, it was also the day of our team photos. At the time, we didn't know it was going to be our last of the season, so we didn’t pay much mind. However, looking back, playing games with the upperclassmen, and helping each other rush to get ready for photos was a really fun bonding experience.
“This 2021 season could bring upon new challenges with our previous season cut short and our inability to practice with others and coaches. Therefore, this year especially, it is important to persevere and work harder to not only make up for lost practice time, but to grow to the fullest potential.”
Head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos looks forward to seeing Garcia facing more high school competition.
“I have known Kiana since she was an eighth-grader when she played on the AC Badminton Rec team. She told me that badminton runs in her family and she loves playing at school and at home,” the coach said. “We were thrilled to see her try out and make the cut to exhibition team this last season.
“Though we didn't get to play league games, Kiana was serious during practice and pushed through the repetitive drives that all beginning players have to endure. Creating muscle memory is something she knows she has to perfect before advancing to the next level of competitive play. She may be quiet, but this girl is always thinking, watching, and mentally improving her skills.”
