Napa Valley Up & Comers: Watch out for Flamson, Healy and Boeschen

Boeschen’s best times in the two meets he competed in last year, before the pandemic canceled the season, were 17.0 in the 110 hurdles and 46.96 in the 300 hurdles. A team captain, he also matched his best pole vault at 9 feet.

According to head coach Tracy Martin, Boeschen also holds a 4.73 weighted GPA, is the founder of Napa County’s first National Science Bowl team, is a co-founder of the Diversity, inclusion and Belonging student group, is a ComedySportz Improv captain, sings in Advanced Choral, and is a National Merit semifinalist, the finalist for which will be announced later this week.

"A talented, four-year member of the team who is one of those athletes that fully embraces the time-consuming technical work needed for an event like the 110 hurdles, Sam will stack up in the top five in VVAL this season in that event," Martin said. "Beyond his athletic abilities, Sam is a significant member of the academic community at Justin. His distinguished college list reflects his drive and commitment to all things in which he participates, but he still embraces both the fun and hard work of track and field every day."

Daniel Healy

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021

Sport: Baseball