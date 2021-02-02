Napa Valley Up & Comers: Watch out for Healy, Boeschen, Flamson

He tied Elliot Zuidema for most hits with 18 for the junior varsity team in 2019. But Healy will be hungry this season after last year’s 4-1 campaign wasn’t long enough for him to post a hit as a varsity rookie.

“Danny is an exceptional athlete. He can do a little bit of everything,” head coach Jason Chatham said. “He had a monster year on JV in 2019 and we expect for him to do big things for us this year, as well. His hand-eye coordination and ability to adapt are far above average and, once he gets hot, he’s a force. He’s one of those guys that could be great at any sport he plays.”

Aliyah Flamson

School: St. Helena

Class of: 2022

Sports: Cross country, track and field

The junior has been leading the Saints’ distance runners with seniors Harper McClain and Jade Schlatter for the last two years.